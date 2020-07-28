 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: July 28

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can, if you wish, push yourself harder in search of fame and fortune, but why expend all that energy when you don’t have to? Your birthday chart urges you to believe that everything you desire will come your way – and your belief will make it a fact.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Social activities and travel are well-starred, but don’t wander too far from home. If you are looking for love you are likely to find it some place you have not been to before, but chances are it will still be in your general neighbourhood.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus, your ruler, is currently moving through the money area of your chart, but it’s not all about dollars and cents – romance is important too. If you do make some money today Taurus, try using it to make the world a better place.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to take life at a more tranquil pace today, especially if you have been running here, there and everywhere of late. You don’t have to rush around to get things done. On the contrary, the slower you move the more effective your efforts will be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you have been worrying yourself sick over is really of no importance at all, and once you recognize that fact you will feel such a sense of relief that your spirits soar. Maybe the world is not such a bad place after all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Spend time with people who share your positive outlook on life. No matter how serious the things going on in the world around you seem to be there is always a reason to laugh, and you are more likely to find that reason in the company of friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone in a position of authority wants you to believe they know what they are talking about, but you can sense they do not. If in doubt, do the very opposite of what they suggest – that way you are more likely to get it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be friends with everyone at the moment, and that’s great, but don’t spend so much time with strangers that you neglect those closest to you. You are related to certain people for a good cosmic reason, so make sure they are central to your plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are not the sort to waste money on trivial things, but the planets suggest you may splash out today. If it makes you feel good then it cannot be bad, but whatever you buy make sure you keep the receipt, in case you want to return it later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Venus in the partnership area of your chart means you can easily resolve outstanding fights and feuds, but only if you want to. It may be that you quite enjoy the tension that is created by minor disagreements – and tension can also be creative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to push yourself too hard today. Most things you need will come easy to you now, so why exert too much energy? As for the things you don’t need, why would you want them cluttering up your life more than it is cluttered already?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Life is good and getting better by the moment, and that applies double, triple even, to affairs of the heart. Venus in the most romantic area of your chart will help you overcome your inhibitions and let someone special know just how much you care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you go over the top in an effort to impress someone you have feelings for your efforts may not bring the results you desire. Why? Because they don’t want to feel they are being pressured. Try to take a more relaxed approach to relationships today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

