Your daily horoscope: July 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are under special protection from the universe, and that protection will continue throughout the year. The future is very much yours to create, so decide what it is you want most out of life, then put every ounce of energy you have into making it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend will suggest a course of action you would have to be mad to agree to – but you will consider it nonetheless. Yes, you could do with some excitement in your life but, seriously Aries, is this the best way to go about it?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are having to do a lot of things for a lot of people and that means you don’t have much time left for yourself. But that’s okay. Think of it as an investment in your future. What you do for others now will be done for you later.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are not the self-conscious type and that’s good because some of the things you have to do over the next few days would make more sensitive sorts squirm with embarrassment. To you though they are actually quite funny. You know how to laugh at yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is important that you say the right things to the right people today, even though you may not believe every word of it yourself. Sometimes you have no choice but to go along with what others think is true, simply for the sake of a quiet life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This could be and should be an exciting time for you, and with the sun in your own sign and Mars in Aries you won’t hesitate to speak your mind or take what you believe is yours by right. Almost everyone you meet will wish they were you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to have two inner voices at the moment: one urging you to take a risk and the other telling you to play safe. You are going to have to make a choice between those two voices, because it simply isn’t possible to satisfy both.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Even if family and friends think that what you are doing at the moment is misguided they will still rally round and help you, because that’s what love and friendship is about. They might have a point though – you do seem to be taking an unnecessary risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The bigger the challenge the more you will like it today and even your rivals will admire the ease with which you tackle tasks no one else would dare undertake. Your great advantage is that you are never afraid of failure – which makes success more likely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others may say you are expecting too much of yourself, but while the sun is moving through one of the most dynamic areas of your chart you must aim high. You have courage and you have confidence – which means you have more than most of your rivals.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If the old way of doing things no longer seems to work then try something new. That may not be easy for someone like you who has such respect for tradition but what matters now is that you find methods and routines that get the job done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This would be a good time to do something different, something not even your friends and loved ones would predict you would try. Be as outrageous as you want Aquarius, because the shock value alone will give you an advantage over your rivals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to do something today that does not come naturally to you, but if you approach it with a can-do attitude you may be surprised how easy it is. Who knows, you may discover you have a talent you never knew about.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com