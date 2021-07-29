Your daily horoscope: July 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday suggests you will clash with people whose outlook on life is the opposite of your own. Stand up for what you believe but don’t think you have to knock them down as well. There’s room in the world for all shades of opinion.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone could make you an interesting offer between now and the weekend and you will need to think about it very carefully before deciding whether to take them up on it. Ask yourself: is it worth the sacrifices you will have to make in your private life?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mars, planet of ego, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, so you will be much more willing to try things that may have been a bit scary before. Remember though, just because you CAN try something new does not mean you HAVE to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Upheavals on the home front are likely over the next few days, but now you are aware of that fact you can resolve to stay calm and not let what others say and do get to you. You don’t have to put up with really bad behaviour though.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mars moves into the most outgoing area of your chart today you must make more of an effort to get out into the world, so you can meet new people and try new experiences. That applies to your working life too – get to know your colleagues better.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s inevitable that you will feel a bit lethargic today as the dynamic influence of Mars in your sign comes to an end, but maybe that’s a good thing. You’ve been on such a high for so long that your mind and your body could do with a breather.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars, the planet that makes things happen, moves into your sign today and even if you are the sort of person who prefers to keep a low profile you’ll be in the public eye a lot. Be brave. Be bold. Be the very best Virgo you can be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The entry of Mars into the most sensitive area of your chart will put you on the defensive today. While it is perfectly okay to be careful what you do, it is not okay to hide yourself away completely. You still have important tasks to perform.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will feel an urge today to do something exciting, something that makes life fun again. If you can share that feeling with friends and loved ones, and work with them towards a goal that really means something, it could be a very satisfying day indeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The world is full of opportunities and all you have to do is reach out and take those that appeal to you most. As Mars moves into the career area of your chart you can make a splash on the work front. Aim to be a big fish again!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you need assistance over the next few days then ask for it. The planets indicate that no matter what you ask for it’s more than likely that someone will get it for you. You are very much flavour of the month now, so enjoy all the positive attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have allowed certain fears to get the better of you and are now too scared to make a move on your own. Think back to all those times in the past when you were anxious for no good reason and resolve never to be that negative again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you deal with today seems aggressive for no good reason you are advised to let it go. It could be they are trying to provoke you into a move that will work better for them than it does for you – but you’re not so easily fooled.

