Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn’s influence on your birthday means you need to be careful when dealing with money, both your own and other people’s. Before investing in a stock or project that the world is raving about make sure it really is the right thing for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Turn your back on the social scene this weekend and give your mind time to recover from the avalanche of information that has come down on you in recent days. Take a trip to some place quiet where you can be at peace with your thoughts.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may annoy you that friends and colleagues are taking it easy while you do all the heavy lifting but maybe it’s you who needs to ease up. You don’t have to be on the go every hour of every day, so give yourself a break this weekend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone needs your assistance this weekend you will, of course, lend a hand and do what you can for them. But don’t expect much by way of thanks. For some reason they seem to believe it is your duty to help them. Maybe it is.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Because your feelings are so close to the surface there may be times this weekend when you find it hard to hold back from telling loved ones what you really feel. But why would you want to hold back? Let them know what is troubling you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Social events could be a lot of fun this weekend, so don’t turn down invitations just because you have a lot of work on your plate. There are more important things to focus on in life than making money and climbing the ladder of success.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The last few weeks have not been easy but with Mars on your side you have battled against the odds and come through victorious. Now you must do what you can for those who don’t possess your winning outlook on life. Fight for them too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you try to do everything for everyone this weekend you will end up doing nothing for anyone and exhausting yourself in the process. If what you are working on does not feel like fun then obviously you should be doing something else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your main aim this weekend must be to do whatever it takes to protect your reputation. There are people out there who would like nothing better than to drag you down to their low level and you must stay alert and not let that happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you have not let partners and loved ones know how much you care for them of late then do so right now. Don’t just say the words, do something that proves they are in your heart at all times, even though your thoughts may be far away.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste your precious time arguing with people whose outlook on life is trivial in the extreme. You are a serious person and there are serious issues that need to be dealt with out there in the world at large. Save yourself for what truly matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be wise to leave your credit cards at home this weekend as you will be in one of those moods where you’ve just got to buy whatever takes your fancy. You should be cutting back on your extravagant ways, not indulging them!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is a stubborn side to the Pisces nature and it will be much in evidence this weekend, most likely when dealing with people whose values are at odds with your own. You know if you give an inch they will then want a mile, so sit tight.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com