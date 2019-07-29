Your daily horoscope: July 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday this year will encourage you to change a number of things that have become boring and stale – but don’t change everything. The foundations of your life are still strong and give you a platform on which you can build.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Although you may be drawn toward a total stranger today you must play it cool and you must find out as much about them as you can before you allow yourself to get any closer emotionally. The planets warn that the initial attraction could quickly fade.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The time has come to put disputes and disagreements with a particular person behind you once and for all and move on either together or on your own. Remember, you don’t own them and they don’t own you, so don’t be too possessive.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take life as it comes this week and don’t feel you have to do things just because other people expect it of you. Today’s sun-Uranus link will make it easy for you to assert your independence, though it won’t be without an emotional cost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing today is that you are completely honest about your likes and dislikes. Partners, loved ones and even work colleagues would much rather you told them what you really think, even if it is not what they were hoping to hear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be interested in another person’s opinions but you need to be aware that their opinions about you will have a big influence on what happens on the work front over the next few days. Whatever else you do, try not to annoy them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It seems that the more you try to change things in your life the more they stay the same, which is no doubt frustrating, but it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Looking back a few weeks from now you may be glad that time stood still!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone worries about money but you seem to be obsessing about every last dollar and cent, and that isn’t healthy. The message of the stars for the coming few days is that your mental and emotional energy would be better employed elsewhere.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The old always gives way to the new whether you want it to or not, so instead of trying to hold on to what is slipping out of your life just let it go and move on to something better. Its departure will give you room to grow and prosper.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is nothing you cannot do if you put your mind to it now. You not only have a talent for thinking up new ways of doing things but you also have the courage to get on and do them without fear of failure – which guarantees success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t get many thanks for helping a friend out of a hole today but that’s okay. You’re not in it for the glory, you’re in it to make a difference, and if you can make a difference for just one person then the whole world gains too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your ideas carry more weight with employers and other important people than you seem to realize and the planets indicate that what you have to tell them today will have a huge impact on their future decisions. So make sure it’s good advice!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be limited in what you can do socially over the next few days but don’t let it worry you. Uranus, planet of changes, will bring unexpected delays and setbacks but in the fullness of time you will understand they were part of a wider plan.

