Your daily horoscope: July 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have so much energy at your command over the coming 12 months that there will be times when you don’t know what to do with it all. Don’t worry, you’ll find plenty of creative uses for your special zest for life. Others will benefit too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take extra care when dealing with people in positions of power today and over the weekend. If you say something they take offence at, even if it was is in no way intended, they could make life tough for you – and it’s tough enough already!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do you bring a project you have been working on for a considerable period of time to a swift conclusion, even if it means a loss in quality, or do you keep plodding away at it? You’re rather good at plodding away, so stick with it a bit longer.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to do something about a family situation that is starting to get out of hand. Be tough if you have to but also try to be aware of why certain people may be feeling somewhat touchy at the moment. Remember too: you can’t satisfy everyone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do what you want to do, not what the powers that be say you should do. There will be times over the next few days when it’s inevitable that you will clash with people whose outlook on life is at odds with your own. Don’t give in to them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t give friends and loved ones the impression that you agree with them when you don’t. It may seem to be the easiest way to avoid a falling out but in the long-term it could lead to even more bad feeling. Tell them what you really think.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to get excitable but with the lunar eclipse edging ever closer your emotions may go a bit haywire over the next few days. You’ll find your point of equilibrium again soon enough, but expect a few tears and tantrums first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can and you must push ahead with plans you know will do a lot of good for your professional reputation. Don’t worry that some people may think you are getting ideas above your station. They’re right, you are, but that’s a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be able to stay in one place for any length of time today and over the weekend. You are itching to get out into the world and catch up on all the things you have been missing out on of late. That’s fine, but pace yourself sensibly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because you are so worried about your cash-flow situation you may be tempted to do something drastic to improve it. That could be a BIG mistake. The approaching eclipse warns you need to protect what you’ve got, not strive to get more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

People you deal with both at home and at work may be full of enthusiasm for a scheme they have signed up for but you are strongly advised to think twice, and then a third time, before you join them. In a nutshell: don’t commit yourself too soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to throw yourself at the world with abandon today, but if you do you could be exhausted by sundown. Don’t use up all your energy in one go Aquarius, because there’s going to be some heavy lifting to do this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be dynamic and determined right now but you need to remember that you are not the only one who is trying to get ahead. The planets warn there could be a clash of ambitions – and egos – over the next few days, so stay sharp mentally and physically.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com