Your daily horoscope: July 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have a dozen plans for the coming year but the influence of Saturn on your birthday means you need to assess each and every one of them with a great deal of care. If the odds are stacked against you in one direction, move in a different direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in the most dynamic area of your chart will encourage you to take the kind of risks that most other times would make even you stop and think about the possible consequences. As far as you are concerned it’s now or never and all or nothing!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take care you don’t get aggressive for no good reason this weekend. It would help immensely if you resolved not to take what other people say and do as an attack on you personally. Are they being hurtful or are they being stupid? Most likely it’s the latter.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Words will come easy to you over the next 48 hours but that does not mean you have to speak your mind. As Mars is linked to Uranus you could find that what sounds reasonable to you sounds scandalous to other people, so watch what you say.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Current cosmic activity will not only help you come up with new ideas to make money but also give you the get up and go to get them moving quickly. Even if you are not a self-starter you’ll be first out of the blocks this weekend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Resolve to put recent failures behind you and focus on making the most of your many talents. With Mars moving through your sign even a quite minor effort on your part will yield big results. So think what a major effort might do!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your confidence may have taken a dive of late but it’s on the mend again and if you get out and about and have fun with your friends this weekend you’ll rediscover the joys of taking life as it comes and not worrying about the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs group activities means there will be a lot going on over the next 48 hours and if you want to be at the centre of things no one will complain. Your leadership qualities will be much in demand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in the career area of your chart means you need to get serious about your long-term ambitions. Start making plans, not just for the next few months, but for the next few years. The more you plan now the more success you’ll enjoy later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The adventurous side of your nature is never far from the surface and what occurs this weekend will give you the excuse you’ve been waiting for to do something big and meaningful. Your drive and energy will inspire others too and you won’t be travelling alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to be ruthless with your spending habits, especially if you have splashed out in a big way in recent weeks. Either decrease your outgoings or increase your income, and ideally do both. It’s time to get your financial house in order again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have to play second fiddle to people who seem more energized than you then so be it. Not even an Aquarius can be in the No. 1 position every day of the week, so give yourself permission to coast for a while – but only for a while!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No doubt you are eager to get started on a new project but the planets warn you need to give it a bit more thought. If you throw yourself at it now you may find that you run out of steam in a matter of days. Seriously, what’s the rush?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com