HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means that people whose advice you would normally trust will come up with no end of reasons not to strive too hard – but each and every one of those reasons will be wrong. Believe in yourself and go for it 100 per cent.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Give loved ones your undivided attention today, even though work matters may be preying on your mind. A busy schedule is not a valid excuse for neglecting the people who mean the most to you and who have always supported you emotionally.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep your options open as the week begins and don’t give friends and colleagues the power to make decisions for you. They may think they know what is best for you but the planets warn they are almost certain to make the wrong choices.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s full moon will bring tensions to a head both at home and at work but the good news is that once you have been forced to confront those you disagree with you will soon find a solution that brings you together again. That’s progress.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be eager to get busy on your latest plan or project but the full moon warns you could start too quickly and make silly mistakes that will need to be fixed later on. Think before you act and make sure your first move is the right one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are issues you need to discuss with friends and colleagues and they can no longer be avoided. Get your heads together today and make sure everyone gets their chance to air their grievances. Communication is the key to working together successfully.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are having doubts about something that only a few days ago you thought was the best thing ever then back off a bit and take another look at it. It may still be a brilliant idea but even brilliant ideas need to be examined for possible faults.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in the career area of your chart makes this the perfect time to put yourself forward and make a name for yourself but today’s full moon means you also need to be cautious. How might your ambitions impact on family and other personal relationships?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Life is good and getting better by the minute but there may be moments today when you doubt that fact. Stay strong in your belief that you are on the cusp of a wonderful new era and in a matter of days you will get a sign that it’s true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop looking over your shoulder and wondering where the next setback is going to come from because that all but guarantees something will go wrong. Your mind is a powerful tool and you must be in control of that tool every minute of every day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Partnerships and relationships are hugely important at the moment and today’s full moon in your sign will challenge you to improve one particular relationship that has been going through a tough time of late. Remind yourself often that you are on the same side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Get plenty of rest as the new week begins and don’t be tempted to take on more tasks than you can comfortably handle. Aquarius may be one of the more robust signs of the zodiac but why make work for yourself when you don’t have to?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun’s journey through the most dynamic area of your chart makes this one of the most productive times of the year, so get your act together, avoid people with a negative outlook on life, and get busy on what inspires you the most.

