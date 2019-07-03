Your daily horoscope: July 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your considerable charm to get what you need over the coming 12 months. Others may have to fight to overcome rivals and enemies but you have no need of such primitive tactics. Your way with words will win everyone round to your point of view.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As Venus, planet of harmony, joins the sun in the domestic sector of your chart today you will find that family issues are so much easier to deal with. Any minor disputes you may have been having can and must be resolved over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be on the move in some way or other before the end of the week, so be prepared to get up and go the moment the call to action arrives. It need not be a traumatic experience. Focus on your destination but enjoy the journey too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you own and what you earn may be uppermost in your mind but don’t let it detract from your social activities. And don’t for a moment believe that to get the most enjoyment from life you have to pay out big bucks. Real fun is for free.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus, planet of love and harmony, moves into your sign today, bringing with it an air of relaxation and the feeling that all is good with the world. That may not be true for everyone, of course, but it is certainly true for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will help someone in need today without being asked and your generosity will pay off in a big way later on when it is you who requires assistance. Anyone who thinks you care only for money and success knows nothing about who you really are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you listen to your heart or do you listen to your friends? As they are saying much the same thing it should not be a difficult decision. If you take the best bits from both then everyone will be happy, but none more so than you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An authority figure will look kindly on you today and if you do what you can to repay their faith in you it could be the start of a profitable relationship. Your ability to get on with all sorts of people will benefit you in unexpected ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because you seem so restless of late it may appear to some people that you are trying to avoid them, but it isn’t true. It’s just that you need to make sure you have the freedom to come and go as you please, and that means no emotional baggage.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you would not usually be attracted to is on your mind constantly of late. Why is that? Most likely it’s because you can sense that, under the skin, the two of you are actually very much alike. You could in fact make a very good team.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the relationship area of your chart today, so if you are looking for love there is every chance you will find it. And if you’re not looking for it? Then an existing commitment will grow deeper and stronger.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be much in the mood for work today but that’s okay. Cosmic activity in the well-being area of your chart encourages you to take a more laid-back approach to life, at least for the time being. Why exhaust yourself when you don’t have to?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings because they can quite easily be read in your face. Pisces is an emotional sign and you desperately need an outlet for the sentiments that are now surging through you. Be they good or bad, you cannot deny them.

