Your daily horoscope: July 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be more of a doer than a thinker but your birthday chart urges you to slow down occasionally and take a deeper mental and emotional look at your aims and ambitions. Success will come when your heart and your head work in harmony.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means speak your mind over the next 24 hours, but be prepared for others to tell you a few home truths as well. If what you have to say proves unpopular with family and friends it may spark a backlash that does no one any good.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Let others do more of the chores today. You have been running here, there and everywhere so much of late that you may have done no more than glance at something interesting that has been happening in the background. Take a closer look at it now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone you work or do business with tries to force you into making a quick decision you are strongly advised to refuse, even if it means you could lose out financially. You may not be getting all the information you need to make an informed decision.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to deal with someone who is giving you a hard time is to ignore them. That may sound easier said than done but Cancer is a master of passive resistance, so smile sweetly and pretend you don’t understand a word they say.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The best way to deal with situations you don’t like is to walk away from them. That may seem a touch cowardly but you don’t have time to waste on events, or people, that cannot benefit you directly. Put your own needs first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure your opinions are backed up by facts today or you could find that your rivals seize on something you get wrong and make a big issue of it. Better still, keep your opinions to yourself and just act. You know what needs doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t make promises you don’t know for certain you can deliver. If you talk big and make the kind of claims that get you noticed then those around you will be less than impressed if your words fail to be matched by your actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend suggests you get involved with some kind of cause or movement you are advised to be wary. What will you get out of it personally? How might it impact on your professional reputation? These are the sort of questions you need to be asking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to have the knack of being in the right place at the right time at the moment, and long may that continue. However, a friend or loved one has clearly lost their way and needs some guidance. Show them, gently, what they’ve been doing wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will get plenty of support and advice from other people today, but in the end whatever decisions you make must come your own heart – that way you are more likely to do what feels good to you personally, and does others good as well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s no big deal if you make some kind of mistake – in fact it may actually be a positive thing in that it will show you what you should not be doing, which in turn will point you to what you should be doing. Mistakes are what we learn from.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury’s link to Neptune, your ruler, means that the logical and the intuitive sides of your brain are very much in harmony – so listen to what your instincts tell you and act on them with confidence. For once your thoughts and your feelings won’t be at odds.

