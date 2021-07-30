Your daily horoscope: July 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday this year is that it’s okay to follow the easiest path. If you insist on making life complicated and doing things the hard way you won’t get much further than if you work within your limits. Life should be enjoyed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be fully prepared for a challenge that arrives out of the blue but if you stay calm and stay focused you’ll handle it with ease. The most important skill you possess is resourcefulness – one way or another you always find a way to get through.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your luck has taken a turn for the better and if there is something big you want to achieve then now is the time to get serious about it. Creative and artistic endeavours are under excellent stars, so knuckle down and make that masterpiece happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if certain goals are beyond your reach but you must not give up on them. Your ability to find new ways of tackling old problems will help you stretch yourself just enough to reach the prize you’ve set your heart on owning.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

With Venus and Mars, the relationship planets, moving through the most outgoing area of your chart you can and you must be friendly with everyone you meet. Some people may be difficult to like, even more so to love, but they could still be useful to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are determined to get the best out of yourself, and that’s great, but don’t push yourself so hard that you risk an injury that could stop you in your tracks. There’s a fine line between giving your all and giving too much. Know where that line is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in your sign means you won’t lack the confidence to take whatever it is you desire, but just because you can take it does not mean you have to take it. Venus is also on your side at the moment, so persuasion will work for you too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Under no circumstances can you give in to self-pity. Yes, you’ve been unfortunate and hard done by, but it’s not the end of the world, so don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself. Forget about your injured feelings and DO something positive and powerful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in the friendship area of your chart means you should spend more time with those who share your opinions and beliefs. You can bring about some real changes in the world over the next few weeks, but only if you work together as a team.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With both Mars and Venus highlighting the career area of your chart it won’t be long before you are moving up in the world. That may be good news for you but your rivals won’t like it much, so be prepared to deal with conflict and confrontation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you stand by your principles and risk losing out financially, or do you put your ideals on ice and make some serious money? Only you can make that choice but understand that if you do go against what you believe now you may regret it later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No doubt all sorts of questions are swirling about inside your head but the planets warn it’s unlikely you’ll find any meaningful answers. Maybe you need to accept that some questions are not meant to be answered – that it’s the questions themselves that give meaning to life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone may be making life tough for you but it’s up to you how you choose to react to their provocations. Don’t waste time and energy fighting people who enjoy conflict – that plays into their hands. Instead, learn to ignore them. That will hurt them so much more.

