Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sudden changes in your personal life and on the work front are more likely than not over the coming year and as there is no way you can avoid them you must embrace them instead. Learn to live on the edge – it’s not such a bad place to be!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be grateful for a kind word from a friend this weekend but just because they feel sympathy for your plight does not mean they will be able to help you in any practical way. This is your show and you must find a solution.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you have all the facts and figures at your fingertips but can you be sure you’re not missing something? With mind planet Mercury at odds with Saturn this weekend you must check, check again and then check a third time before taking action.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means have fun this weekend but try not to be reckless, especially with money. If you keep something in reserve now it could come in handy around the middle part of next week. Invest in your future, because no one else will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try to avoid situations that could get you into trouble this weekend. You may crave excitement but the planets warn if you want adventure there could be a price to pay for it, and it may be a price you can no longer afford.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something will happen over the next 48 hours that causes you to wonder if a friend or work colleague can still be trusted. Most likely you are seeing only one side of the story, so wait a few days until the overall picture becomes clearer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you don’t usually get along with is being suspiciously nice to you. Is it a trick? Maybe it is but it could also be an attempt on their part to move on from past disagreements. Be nice to them too but don’t let your guard down.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something will occur this weekend that takes you completely by surprise and you may not be too happy about it. However, if you look at the situation from a slightly different angle you may be able to see ways it can turn a profit for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be enamoured by a new fad or fashion but not everyone shares your passion for it, so expect a negative comment or two. The good news is you’ve never been the sort to care what other people think and you’re not about to start now!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Go out of your way to get along with everyone this weekend, even people you don’t really like. You are on to a good thing and must be careful not to spoil it. Above all, avoid making cynical comments – they are more likely to offend than amuse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you discover about a friend may come as a shock but if you think about it you will realize the signs have always been there. You may not have wanted to recognize those signs in the past but you no longer have much choice in the matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is a good weekend to relax and wind down and recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries. Let others do all the thinking and worrying for a while. Give yourself a much-needed break so you can come back to the fight refreshed later on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This weekend’s sun-Jupiter link will inspire you to make big plans but other influences warn that the information you are building on may not be reliable. Draw up a blueprint of what you want to do but don’t commit yourself to the details just yet.

