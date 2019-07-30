Your daily horoscope: July 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday will help you dream up new ways of making money and getting ahead in the world, but be careful. There are smart big ideas and there are stupid big ideas and the dividing line may not always be easy to recognize.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take care you don’t get carried away and cross a line which people in positions of power are in no mood to see ignored. Sometimes your energy and enthusiasm leads you to do things that are unlikely to be of benefit to you in the long-term.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others won’t play fairly today, but now that you know that you can take evasive and defensive action. One thing you must not do though is copy their tactics. You have higher standards than your rivals and if you forget that then it’s a victory for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means speak up and say your piece but don’t expect others to take much notice. Your ultimate aim is not to convince or convert anyone but to get into the public domain information that you know is important. After that, it’s no longer your worry.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in a rather impulsive mood at the moment and the planets warn that could lead to the kind of unexpected and unintended consequences that you might later regret. Tone down your act a bit and try to think before you speak and act.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put your own needs first today and ignore those who say you should do more for others than you do for yourself. What they don’t seem to realize is that your successes will improve the life experiences of so many other people. Everything is linked.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s Mars-Neptune link could lead to some serious doubts about what you are doing, which in turn could have a negative effect on your future plans. You need to push past your fears and trust that the universe will guide you in the right direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to act on what loved ones tell you – you can, if you wish, follow your instincts and do your own thing. Of course, if you get it wrong they are sure to say “I told you so” – but you won’t get it wrong, you’ll get it right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must assert yourself more and let important people know what you are capable of. If you can manage that over the next few days then you could find yourself moving up the ladder of success at quite a speed. Let them see your drive and hunger.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may have big plans but are they the kind of plans that stand a realistic chance of success? Almost certainly they are, so believe in what you are doing and don’t get disheartened by the occasional setback. Over time you’ll be a winner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to make a decision about a business or financial matter of some kind but before you make it, you must have all the relevant facts and figures in front of you. Don’t make a move if your information is limited – it could end in tears.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A clash with someone who thinks with their heart rather than their head is likely today but it’s a fight you need to have. You know where you stand on various issues but you need to make sure other people know too, so there can be no mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can, if you wish, push yourself even harder mentally and physically over the next few days, but the results will be minimal. What matters now is quality, not quantity, so take a long, hard look at what you are doing – and then start doing less.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com