Your daily horoscope: July 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Go out of your way to live according to your highest principles this year – and insist that the people you deal with, both on a personal level and in your career, do the same. It’s not about rewards or applause, it’s about being the best Leo you can be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No matter how many things may have gone wrong for you over the past month or so the sun in your fellow fire sign of Leo guarantees they will go right for you now. Put a name to your dream, then stand back and watch it come true.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a point of helping a friend who is in trouble. Everyone knows you have a big heart but you’ve not had too many opportunities to show it in recent weeks. Now your talents are in demand again and you won’t let down those who need you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There will be times over the next 48 hours when what you say and what others think you have said may be completely different things. Is there something wrong with their hearing? Or something wrong with the way you are speaking? Either way, you’ll have to repeat yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You rarely lack for good ideas and the sun’s union with mind planet Mercury this weekend means some of your insights into what can and cannot be done will be touched by genius. Think fast, talk fast and be first to turn ideas into actions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The universe has a surprise for you and it is sure to be a good one. Stay sharp over the next 48 hours and don’t hesitate to act when an opportunity you had not expected presents itself. This is your time of year, so be amazing on every level.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you can be a bit thin-skinned it’s no surprise that a rival’s comments and criticisms have got to you on an emotional level. To counter it you must rise above your feelings and deal only in logic and facts – the very areas where you excel.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Put worries and woes behind you this weekend and spend time with your friends. Your critics may say you have more important things to do than enjoy yourself socially but you’ll do your work so much better when you are happy in both mind and body.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have a vision of doing something special in life then now is the time to give that vision a name. Don’t be afraid to approach people in positions of authority if you think they can help make it happen. They’ll recognize your talent immediately.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The restrictions you were laboring under earlier in the year have now been lifted and you can start making plans again. The only kind of plans you should have time for are the kind that leave others open-mouthed in amazement. It’s your time to shine Sag!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you stick to the facts this weekend, because if you deviate from the truth even an inch your enemies will pick up on it and make life tough for you. It’s a mistake to pretend something is true when clearly it isn’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Get out and about this weekend. Have fun with your friends. More importantly, have fun with that one special person who has done so much for you in recent months. Let them know their support means more to you than all the success in the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must make sure that your ideas are practical. What seems doable to you may seem the height of folly to others, so get someone you trust to look at what you are suggesting and pick out the pros and the cons. And don’t ignore their advice!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com