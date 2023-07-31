Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart indicates you need to be more flexible, even to the point of bending the rules so they work better for you personally. You don’t have to stray too far from the straight and narrow but you do have to be more adventurous.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to get dragged into a conflict that does not concern you. As the moon is almost full some people will be full of their own importance and will say things you don’t agree with, but unless it’s aimed directly at you it’s best ignored.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are entitled to be annoyed if someone is dragging their feet and making life difficult for you but don’t overreact and get openly angry about it as that could make you look like the villain. Get them on their own and have a quiet word with them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The full moon will encourage you to take the kind of risks it might be wiser to avoid, so get a grip on yourself and don’t do anything rash. There is a time to be bullish and charge at life head-on but that time probably isn’t right now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be wary of anyone, even your best friend, who makes the kind of proposal that could easily go wrong and cost you money. They may be optimistic about their chances of success but if there are doubts in your mind be smart and give it a miss.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be assertive by all means but don’t expect others to follow your lead without question. The full moon in your opposite sign means that even friends and family members will be reluctant to do as you say, especially if you make it sound like an order.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you sit on the fence and watch the world go by or do you get involved? While the moon is full the former option may be the safest choice, especially if you are not entirely sure who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If someone brings you bad news today you must not blame them – they are merely delivering a message that you need to hear. If anything you should thank them for making the effort because without that message you could be in serious trouble.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your career is important, of course, but loved ones won’t be happy if you spend more time on your work than you do on them. Take time out of your busy schedule to remind them they are by far the most important people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

For quite some time now you have kept certain opinions to yourself because you did not want to make a fuss, but what happens today and tomorrow will make it clear you can no longer stay silent. It’s time to speak up, maybe even shout a bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you try to get partners and loved ones to see things your way the more they will insist on seeing it differently. You may as well take the hint and stop trying so hard. Maybe they prefer to learn from their own mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be convinced that someone is in your debt but the planets warn they are unlikely to see it that way. Don’t get angry about it, just stay calm and bide your time. What you are due you will eventually get, most likely later this week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Has someone on the work front got it in for you? It may look that way but looks can be deceiving, especially when the moon is full. The simple fact is no one is out to do you harm, so don’t let your fears get the better of you.

