Your daily horoscope: July 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can expect some major surprises over the next 12 months and all of them will be beneficial. It may at times seem as if the opposite is true but look deeper and you will discover that each and every event is moving you closer to your goals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make a point of seeing the bright side in each and every situation then the next few days should be truly fantastic. Tomorrow’s new moon will bring with it information that will inspire you to believe that you can do what others say cannot be done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be times today when you find it hard to get along with a loved one but it’s no big deal, so don’t start believing that you are drifting apart. Everyone has moments like these and your relationship will not only survive but be stronger for it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The approaching new moon suggests you may need to change direction suddenly over the next few days, but being the sort of person who enjoys a bit of variety that shouldn’t be any great problem. Just don’t get into the habit of changing for the sake of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may feel a bit restricted in what the powers that be allow you to do but there are still plenty of opportunities to shine and show your worth. In the fullness of time you may even be relieved that some of your plans were not allowed to develop.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must aim high over the next two or three days. Not only is there a new moon in your sign but mind planet Mercury starts moving in your favour again, so you won’t lack for big ideas, nor the big heart needed to turn dreams into realities.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the most emotional member of the zodiac but you have your moments and over the next two or three days you may be surprised by how easily you are affected by what’s going on in the world around you. Don’t take it personally, though

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have no end of good ideas buzzing around that big brain of yours but most will come to nothing as you cannot possibly do it all. However, one particular idea could make your fortune. You know what it is, so focus on that one idea alone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Dealings with employers and people in authority could be a bit tough over the next few days, so promise yourself now that you will keep your emotions in check no matter what happens. Also, try to understand that criticism is not a bad thing if you learn from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s okay to take a few risks, especially if you have worked out the odds and know what your chances of success are likely to be. Your rivals will be stunned by how quickly you act and how quickly you recover from setbacks, few as they are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not have much choice about what you are expected to do today but how you do it is up to you entirely. One of the things people admire about you is your professionalism, so do what you have to do and do it better than everyone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you let partners and family members know how much you care the more they will respond to you with love and kindness themselves. You sometimes find it hard to express your affection but over the next few days your loving nature will be to the fore.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are still a number of important tasks that need to be finished before you can move on to something new, so get started on them early today and aim to have them done by when the sun goes down. After that your time will be your own again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com