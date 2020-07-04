Your daily horoscope: July 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This could be a good year or it could be a great year – but it certainly won’t be a boring year. There will be so much happening in so many directions that you may at times struggle to keep up with it all. But you will, because challenge inspires you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will get the chance to clear the air this weekend, and if you can bring bad feelings into the open you may be surprised how easily they can be dealt with. Others may seem obstructive to begin with but, like you, they are looking for a solution.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may think you are the most rational person on Earth – and maybe you are – but you will still act in some irrational ways over the next 48 hours. Try not to take yourself, or other people, too seriously. Keep reminding yourself that life is supposed to be fun.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your heart may not be in what you are expected to do today but if you are smart you will do it anyway, because if you don’t the emotional fallout could be extreme. Sometimes it is better to avoid big trouble by accepting a little trouble instead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend who has helped you out in a crisis before is unlikely to be in the mood to help you out again this weekend, so you are going to have to take responsibility for your own happiness and security. Is that really such a bad thing?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Everyone and their dog will be a bit jumpy today, so when you venture out into the world you must keep telling yourself that, no matter what happens, you are not going to overreact. You still will, to a degree, but hopefully not to an extreme.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something that should come easily to you is causing no end of problems. It could be because you are standing too close to it. Move back a few feet, a few yards, or even a mile, to get a better sense of perspective. The solution should be obvious.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let someone you work with deflect attention away from their own failures by putting you in the spotlight. Help them out if you can but don’t get yourself into a position where they can claim that at least part of the blame should fall on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are hoping to impress someone you believe may be able to help your career or assist you in other ways then you will have to act quickly. Everyone’s capacity for patience will be shortened this weekend, so get their attention and then get to the point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a danger today that you will overreact to criticism that wasn’t even aimed in your direction. It’s not like you to be this touchy but the approaching eclipse is causing chaos in all directions. Stay calm and carry on. Life is still good.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may find it hard to control your feelings this weekend but that’s okay. You have been so self-controlled of late that it might do you good to let it all out, just this once. It’s unlikely you will be the only one howling to the skies!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are sure of your ground, then stand firm. If, however, you have doubts that the path you are on is the right one for you then stop immediately and consider your options. You do have options, you know – several in fact. Open your eyes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is one of those occasions when you must make a supreme effort to see things from someone else’s point of view. You may be convinced that you are right and they are wrong but try putting yourself in their shoes for an hour or two, then think again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com