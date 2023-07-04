Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to snap out of your restricted way of thinking and recognize that your potential is unlimited. Why settle for short-term material success when you have what it takes to change the world forever?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Even rivals will praise your efforts today but don’t let it go to your head. It would be a mistake to believe that once you have reached the top nothing more needs to be done. Staying at the highest level is harder than getting there.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Jupiter in your sign endows you with so much self-belief that you are ready to take on any challenge. That’s great but don’t be silly about it and attempt to do things that are clearly too much for you. You have limits like everyone else. Respect them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart may incline you to hold back in situations where you would usually be running ahead of everyone else but that’s actually a good thing. Leading from the front makes you more of a target!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a colleague you don’t always get along with offers to do you a favour today your first reaction may be to wonder what the catch is, but don’t be overly suspicious. On this occasion their offer is genuine and you would be a fool to reject it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are unhappy with a situation on the work front you must speak up about it, even at the risk of annoying someone in a position of power. Chances are they will be impressed by your determination to argue your case and will back you all the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You know that you need to make changes but it’s been a real struggle trying to work out what those changes should be. What occurs today will point you in the right direction and then all you have to do is make a serious and sustained effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you give up on something that you find tough going today you will kick yourself later on when you realize how close you were to success. A positive attitude in the face of adversity is a must if you are going to realize your full potential.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stand up for what you believe and ignore those who say you have no hope of making a difference. On the contrary, you are the sort of person who, because you never admit defeat, always finds a way to win through in the end.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be oozing with confidence but that won’t be enough to get past an obstacle that is blocking your path. The best way to succeed is to join with people whose aims are similar to your own. Together you will make an irresistible force.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart makes this an excellent time to stretch your limits to the max and get important things done. It does not matter that you have not yet realized your dream, because you are getting closer by the day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Refuse to do anything that goes against your values today, even for people you know need your assistance. Once you have taken a step in the wrong direction it will become ever easier just to keep on going. Your principles must always come first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to decide, once and for all, which of your many dreams you are going to focus on, because at the moment your power is being diminished because it is spread too thin. Settle on your No. 1 aim and forget the rest until it’s done.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com