Your daily horoscope: July 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A moon-Mars link on your birthday warns you must not allow yourself to be emotional or sentimental about material things. If you ignore what your head tries to tell you when making financial decisions it will almost certainly cost you money.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must stick with a project or program of some kind a while longer, because the planets suggest that a breakthrough is imminent. What you are doing may not come naturally to you but at some point you will “get it” and then it will be fun.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Avoid getting involved in disputes and disagreements that have nothing to do with you. It may annoy a friend or relative that you refuse to take their side but the only side that matters is your own side, so do what is right for you alone.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to place your trust in a stranger today but is that really such a good idea? The planets warn that although they may seem friendly it could just be an act designed to lull you into a false sense of security.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t be surprised if something you feel strongly about fails to excite those around you. Just because it inspires you does not mean others will be inspired in the same way. Maybe they are right, maybe you are taking it too seriously.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone annoys you today they are sure to regret it. The moon’s eclipse of Mars puts you on an emotional knife edge and the slightest thing could set you off. Later on you will look back and wonder how on earth you got so worked up so quickly!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to get uptight if someone whose support you can usually rely on opposes you today. What you need to remember is that they have their own opinions and their own personal reasons for wanting to move in a different direction. You can still be friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find it hard to focus in one direction for any length of time today as there are so many things going on around you. But that’s okay as the more you do the more you will enjoy life. One thing is for sure: you won’t be bored!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something will happen on the work front today that could provoke you to drop that calm Scorpio manner and give as good as you get – and then some more! If you do lose control, everyone will be shaking afterwards, none more so than you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be reading far too much into what is a perfectly normal situation, thanks to the moon’s eclipse of Mars. Keep telling yourself that no matter what happens you cannot be harmed. On the contrary, even your mistakes will work out well.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to find a way to let off steam without going over the top and annoying those you live and work with. If you have a hobby then put everything into it today. If you don’t have a hobby then maybe it’s time to get one!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something of a minor nature will annoy you in a big way today. Others may say you are overreacting, and maybe you are, but in a way you are right to get annoyed as it’s the little things in life that tend to mean the most.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you go over the top and say or do something excessive today it is important that you forgive yourself. Looking back you may wish you had exercised more self-restraint but Pisces is an emotional sign and you need to be true to your nature.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com