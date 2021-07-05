 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: July 5

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Uranus, planet of upheaval, is strong on your birthday this year, which means you have the power to make the world a more interesting place. Hopefully you will make it a better place too, but the most important thing is that you’re having fun.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s been tough making decisions for yourself of late but the planets indicate you will be in a much more forceful mood today, regardless of what the consequences might be. Chances are there won’t be any consequences at all. Who is going to oppose you?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not let negative thinking take a hold in your mind. Yes, of course, there are all sorts of bad things going on out there but you’ve got enough problems of your own to worry about without having to take care of the world and its woes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you fall into a bad mood today it’s unlikely you will be able to change it, so think only good thoughts and make sure the people you associate with are positive-minded individuals as well. Avoid negative types as if your life depends on it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may at times seem as if you are moving in the opposite direction to everyone else but with the sun travelling through your sign at this time of year it’s quite likely you are the only one who knows where they should be going. So carry on!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not believe in conspiracy theories but you have to admit there seem to be mysterious forces working against you at the moment. Maybe they are, but it’s probably no big deal. Most likely others are simply afraid to face you one-to-one.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You know how important it is to check the facts, and if you have not done so the planets will find ways to remind you. Something unexpected that happens today may be shocking but if you had been paying attention you would have seen it coming.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be a lot of coming and going over the next 24 hours, especially on the work front where personnel changes are likely to happen so fast it makes your head spin. Don’t worry, you’ll be safe – you’re too valuable an asset to be shown the door.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be true that someone is trying to undermine your authority but how likely is it they will succeed? Almost certainly they are playing their games from a distance, because they know what might happen if they get too close. You can afford to ignore them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no reason why you should feel guilty about a mistake that was in no way your fault, and if others try to point the finger of blame in your direction let them know – loudly – that you are simply not having it. Defend your reputation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If it is true that everything in life balances out in the end then why are you worrying over issues that are quite minor in the greater scheme of things? Put them out of your mind and have faith that the universe will set things right again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Both at home and at work you must be assertive this week, because people will respect you more if it’s clear you know what target you are aiming at. You’ll be even more respected if you act quickly and decisively while your rivals are still dithering.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if you can’t work out what a friend or family member is up to today, because chances are they don’t have the faintest idea themselves! This is one of those occasions when strange behavior seems to be the norm rather than the exception.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

