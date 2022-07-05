Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday means you can and you must focus on issues that matter in the world at large and keep your distance from trivial events and trivial people. You can feel in your bones you have an important role to play.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to break out of your rigid way of thinking and take a more original approach to financial and family matters. As Mars, your ruler, changes signs today that should be quite easy to do, but first you’ve got to want to do it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry if tempers have got a bit frayed in the past few days because today’s Mars-Mercury link will encourage everyone to be honest with everyone else. Trust is a must if you want to move ahead together toward a single goal.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Should you be suspicious if someone offers you something for nothing today? Yes, of course, but don’t come across as so disbelieving that you deter even friends from approaching you with any kind of suggestion. Some proposals may actually be helpful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many interesting things going on in your world at the moment and they will get more interesting still over the next few days now that mind planet Mercury is joining the sun in your sign. Be positive and act quickly in all situations.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have found it hard to get through to partners and loved ones of late but it’s not really a cause for concern. The fact that you are not on the same wavelength will help you approach individual problems from multiple viewpoints.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Listen carefully to what other people are saying today because something you hear in passing could be the key to understanding a situation that has been confusing you no end in recent weeks. The answer may be a lot simpler than you imagined.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be too impulsive over the next 24 hours. Weigh your options carefully and act only when you know for sure it’s the right thing to do. It’s not a race. You don’t have to be the first one out of the starting blocks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t need to be told what to do next or which way to move, you will instinctively know what is the correct course of action to take. You may not be able to tell others why that is so but you’ve never been one for explanations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you ask partners and colleagues what they think you should be doing today you will get a dozen confusing and contradictory answers. Instead, listen to what your inner voice tells you then have the courage to act on it. It’s that simple.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

People you have to deal with today will be impressed by your positive attitude and may even put a mark against your name as someone they can do business with in the future. Your can-do approach is exactly what they’ve been looking for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you are the sort of Aquarius who doesn’t mind being in the public eye you will keep a low profile today. You have a lot on your mind at the moment and the last thing you need is other people expecting you to keep them entertained.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mercury, planet of communication, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, so if there is something on your mind now is the time to get vocal about it. You may upset a few people but only good will come of it in the long-term.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com