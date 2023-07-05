Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to overcome your tendency to dwell in the past and live in the moment instead. You cannot go back and change what occurred yesterday but you can redeem it by making today a fun place to be – and tomorrow will be better still.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be convinced that your plans for the day are amazing but not everyone will share your enthusiasm. Sometimes you can get carried away by your self-belief but friends, loved ones and work colleagues are likely to need some persuading.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you can be intense at times, which scares off people of a more nervous disposition, and that is something you need to be aware of today. Don’t give potential allies the impression you could go nuclear at any moment!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

All things may be possible for you but that does not mean you must do everything all in one go. You may be versatile by nature but you have limits like everyone else, so focus on your No. 1 goal before moving on to the next big thing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may believe that if you don’t act soon a major opportunity will pass you by but you are wrong. By all means push yourself harder now but pace yourself sensibly too. Only act fast when you know for sure that your target is within striking distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have your finger on the pulse and be acutely aware of what is going on in the world but that won’t prevent a surprise or two coming your way over the next 24 hours. You may think you know the truth but the truth is ever-changing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get the urge to break whatever rules you are being asked to operate under you must resist it and carry on as before. It may take you longer to reach your destination but you will enjoy a real sense of achievement once you get there.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What friends and colleagues are up to at the moment may bore you to tears but at least try to look interested. If it becomes clear that you don’t really care they could take it the wrong way and hold a grudge, and that’s never a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why so much pessimism? Why so much doom and gloom? At this time of year you should be out there in the world exploring and having fun, not sitting around regretting what might have been. Snap out of it Scorpio – you’re better than this!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Stop thinking and behaving as if you are a victim and take back control of your life. It’s not true that dark forces are lining up against you – on the contrary, the universe is very much on your side – so get out there and make things happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste time trying to get approval for your plans from people in positions of power because they are unlikely to give it. On the other hand, they are just as unlikely to stand in your way, so power ahead and be your own boss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Something will happen today that shakes things up a bit both at home and at work. Whatever it may be you need to recognize that it is for your own good and not a punishment from the cosmos for mistakes you have made. Embrace it and learn from it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to avoid a relationship problem in the hopes that it will just go away but that isn’t going to happen. Instead, get together with the other party and look for ways to resolve the situation. It’s really not as dire as it seems.

