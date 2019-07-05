Your daily horoscope: July 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
Never doubt that your values are good values and that your ideas are good ideas. You can and you will make a difference over the coming year, simply by being yourself and giving others a joyous example of how life should be lived to the full.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
If you need to build bridges with people you recently fell out with, then now is the time. Partners and loved ones will find it easy to forgive what you said or did but only if you genuinely seem repentant, so make it look good.
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
It seems as if you cannot put a foot wrong at the moment and that’s great. Even if you do make a mistake it’s unlikely that anyone will care, so do what feels right to you and don’t worry in the slightest what the outcome might be.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
You appear to be considerably less anxious about money and business matters now that Venus, planet of harmony, has moved into the most material area of your chart. The interesting thing is that now you are no longer fearful your situation is clearly improving.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
Venus in your sign will boost your popularity and enable you to get your way in most things without really trying. Just remember that you will get more in the long-term if you also help others get what they want too – which is probably the same thing as you.
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
You may want to do things for other people but your own position must be secure as well. The first step in making the world a better place is to see to it that your heart and mind, and your finances, are in a good place to begin with.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
Listen to what friends and colleagues tell you today – and if what they tell you seems to make sense then act on it immediately. You can be too suspicious at times, Virgo – not everyone is looking to make a buck at your expense.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
Work and career matters are under excellent stars at the moment, so be positive in everything you do. Nothing is more important than your attitude: If others sense that you are serious about your aims they will help you to reach them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
A job you are not looking forward to and would prefer to avoid will turn out to be quite easy, and by the end of the day you could even be enjoying it. Next time, don’t be so eager to persuade yourself that tasks like this can’t be fun.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
With Venus, planet of harmony, moving through the area of your chart that governs joint financial matters this would be a good time to approach people who may be able to help you with any long-term money issues you have. If they can, they will help you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
Relationships of all kinds will go well for you over the next few weeks and affairs of the heart in particular will reach new heights of love and affection. You won’t have to make a special effort to impress people though – they are impressed enough already!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
Cosmic activity in the work and well-being area of your chart means you must not push yourself too hard or take on any new responsibilities over the next few days. You need to relax and let your depleted energy levels build up again.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
With both the sun and Venus moving through the most dynamic area of your chart now you can and you must do something out of the ordinary. Make it something that others can relate to and be inspired by. Be a catalyst for change that will last.
