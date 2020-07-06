Your daily horoscope: July 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you get the chance to shine this year you must seize it with both hands. You may not be the sort of person who enjoys standing up in front of a crowd and making a big show of yourself, but you may find you are rather good at it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

We all do things we regret, and the planets indicate you may feel remorseful for how your actions have affected people you love, but don’t beat yourself up about it. Just make sure that the next time you act you show a little more tenderness than usual.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no such thing as something for nothing, and the sooner you get your head around that fact the better. If someone comes to you today with a proposal that “cannot fail” you should reject it out of hand. Not only can it fail, but it will.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do what you can to help someone in need but make sure you keep a safe emotional distance between you. The planets warn if you allow yourself to get personally involved you could find yourself personally liable when things don’t work out as planned.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Sometimes you can be too nice for your own good and what happens over the next few days may encourage you to be overly generous. You don’t have to go to the opposite extreme and turn your heart to stone but you do have to protect your interests.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to ask other people if it is okay to go off by yourself for a while. If you need to be alone with your thoughts then slip away without being seen and turn off your phone until you are ready to return. Solitude can be healing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have an idea you think employers and other powerful people may be interested in then by all means speak up. Before you do though try practising your delivery in front of a mirror. It’s important that you get it right the first time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can accomplish almost anything career-wise now, but only if you have complete faith in your own abilities. If you don’t have that degree of faith then try faking it. If you pretend hard enough you may find that it soon becomes a fact in itself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Scorpios are endowed with incredible willpower, but you can also suffer from serious doubts and what happens today could tempt you to believe that it’s all about to go pear-shaped. Don’t worry, it isn’t. Act as if you cannot fail, and you won’t.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone you love makes a silly mistake today don’t make a big deal of it. Chances are they will be so embarrassed by it that they vow never to make such an error again. They don’t need you, or anyone else, to point out their failings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point taking anything too seriously. With so much heavyweight cosmic activity in your sign at the moment it may seem as if the weight of the world is on your shoulders, but is it real or is it an illusion? Lighten up, it’s life!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may want to give of yourself as much as you can but take care you don’t give too much. Physically, mentally, and emotionally you have only so much in your tank and if that goes you won’t be of any use to anyone. Be kind to yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in the family area of your chart will assist you in getting through to loved ones that what they have been doing may not be in their best interests. What you say is important, but how you say it will make sure they actually listen to you.

