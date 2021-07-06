Your daily horoscope: July 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be a free thinker this year but make sure the facts and figures on which you base your free thinking are solid. Merely believing that something is true does not make it true, so always check what your mind seems to be telling you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your time will be eaten up by a series of minor issues today and no doubt it will be rather frustrating. Chances are many of those minor issues relate to tasks and chores you should have completed a while back, so who is to blame?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Even if you have right on your side today you will find yourself on the defensive as people in positions of power use their influence to get their own way. What can you do about it? Not much, so accept the situation and let it work itself out.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You believe something with your head but because your heart seems to be telling you a different story you may be getting in a bit of a tizz. The way out of this situation is to focus on facts and refuse to give in to wishful thinking.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more you try to get your thoughts in order over the next 24 hours the more likely it is they will jump about all over the place. Mind planet Mercury’s negative influence means thinking straight is a major chore, so maybe try feeling instead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t try to pretend that you don’t care about someone who clearly means a lot to you. The current cosmic set-up demands that you are totally honest with yourself about what motivates your attitude toward other people. The problem is with you, not with them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s unlikely you will get to the end of the day without some kind of falling out with an authority figure. So long as you don’t go over the top no lasting harm will be done – they may even be impressed by your determination to stick up for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The ideas that are buzzing around in your brain may seem wonderful to you but chances are some of them could be a bit too “way out” to appeal to people whose help you are going to need. What happened to good old-fashioned Libra common sense?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are determined to let certain people know what you think of them and if it hurts their feelings or sets back your relationship with them then so be it. As far as you are concerned nothing is more important than speaking the truth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Expert opinion may point you in a particular direction but if your intuition tells you something isn’t right then you must listen to your inner voice first. Just because someone is an expert does not mean they know everything. They may actually know less than you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a friend or family member says it might be smart to tone down your opinions a bit, thank them for their advice and then ignore it completely. The world needs people who are not afraid to speak up. The world needs people like you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more someone tries to convince you of something today the less inclined you will be to believe them? Why? Because you can sense they don’t really believe it themselves. The opposite of what they say may actually be closer to the truth.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, links to mind planet Mercury today and it’s quite likely the result will be a great deal of confusion. If possible, stay in the shadows while more outgoing types hog the limelight. The attention they get may not be to their liking.

