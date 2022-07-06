Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make alliances with people who share your outlook on life not just on a professional level but on a personal and spiritual level too. You can do great things on your own this year but what you do with others could genuinely change the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Social activities are under excellent stars at the moment and if you get out and about today there is every chance you will meet someone new who gets your heart beating faster! If you sit at home doing nothing you could easily miss out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life should be a breeze now that Mars, planet of energy, is on your side. Stop worrying about what happened yesterday and what might happen tomorrow and focus exclusively on the here and now. The only thing that matters is the moment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must resist the urge to pound your rivals into submission. With Venus moving through your sign you can easily charm your way to success, so why make every day a battle when it doesn’t need to be? Ask and it will be given.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You should be more at ease with yourself now that mind planet Mercury has joined the sun in your sign. If nothing else you will be able to work out what is important in your life and what is not, and that will make a world of difference.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more others try to tell you that you are out of your depth the more confident you should be that you are on the right track and heading for success. The only reason they are so negative is because they fear getting lost in your shadow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in the career area of your chart will help you deal with colleagues who are far too abrasive for your liking. The more they do things that get on your nerves the more of a joke it will be to you. Smile wide and smile often.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the stars today is that you need to knuckle down and do some serious work. People in positions of power need to be reminded of what you are capable of, so get your act together and find ways to enhance your reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you begin the day feeling angry that negative emotion will stay with you for the next 24 hours, so promise yourself now that you won’t let anything get to you. A positive attitude is a must if you are to move up in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may feel a bit left out of things at the moment as cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart prevents you from taking a central role in events. But it also frees up time to think deeply and plan ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You appear to be in one of your generous moods at the moment and there will be no lack of people who are delighted to enjoy life at your expense, so you must set yourself a budget and refuse to spend even a single cent more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Creative activities are under excellent stars now, so forget about work for a while and devote your time and energy to something you feel is worthy of your talents. Ignore what other people say about your choices and follow your muse all the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is the ideal time to open up and let those you care for know just how much you value their efforts. A little bit of appreciation on your part now will go a long way toward ensuring you continue to work well together in the future.

