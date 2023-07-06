Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find yourself at odds with people whose beliefs are radically different to your own this year but that could be a very good thing. If you can learn to see life from their point of view it may open up a whole new world to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The reason why someone is trying to pour cold water on your plans is because they fear you will outshine them, and they are right. Let them know you are in no way trying to make them look bad but don’t let that stop you from looking good!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment and for that reason alone you are advised not to make any hard and fast plans until you know what others will be doing. You’re not on the clock, so there’s no need to rush.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The influence of Neptune, planet of deception, in your chart warns you must not take anything at face value today, especially on the work front where rivals will happily sneak on you if they think it will earn them an advantage. Be smart and stay sharp.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something that should be so simple appears to make no sense at all at the moment and the confusion is likely to increase over the next 24 hours. In time the picture will become clearer but for now you are advised not to let it worry you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Neptune’s influence in your chart warns that some of the people you have to deal with today, both in your personal life and at work, will be hard to pin down. Don’t allow yourself to get angry about it or you could make a silly, and costly, mistake.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means you must not allow other people to play on your fears and forebodings. Keep telling yourself that everything will work out for the best in the end, because somehow it usually does.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must remain strictly impartial today, especially if you are called on to resolve a problem on the work front that is most likely driven by a clash of egos. To maintain the trust of both sides you must not show even the merest hint of favoritism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you need to be careful what you choose to believe. Some people may sound hugely persuasive but do they have the facts to back up their winning words? Make that the first part of your investigation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be full of life and loving every moment but not everyone shares your positive outlook. Should you care? Only if there is a danger that others’ negative attitudes might rub off on you – in which case put some distance between you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will need to remind yourself today that you are not responsible for every little thing that loved ones and friends get wrong. You may believe you could have saved someone from their own stupidity but that’s not the way they are going to learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing now is that you set yourself goals that really test you. The second most important thing is that you don’t waste time helping other people if they start to fall behind. It’s their problem if they are badly prepared.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune in your sign makes it hard to tell fact from fiction, so what you hear between now and the weekend must be looked at with a critical eye. What others say may sound credible but that doesn’t mean you should automatically believe it.

