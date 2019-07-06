Your daily horoscope: July 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
The tougher the challenges you face over the coming year the more you will enjoy your successes, of which there will be plenty. Don’t try to avoid what looks difficult, because for you it will be easy. You have hidden talents that have yet to be exploited.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
It is of the utmost importance that you stay within your limits this weekend. As Mercury, planet of communication, is about to turn retrograde you won’t be popular if you promise something and then find you cannot deliver it. Be enthusiastic but be realistic, too.
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
A few kind words from you could be all it takes to cheer up a friend or work colleague who is going through a difficult patch. Remind them that life is supposed to be fun and show them how easy it is to turn a frown into a smile.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
You won’t find a solution to your problems by sitting at home brooding about them, so get up, get out and tackle life head on. Someone you meet on your travels could even give you the kind of advice that resolves those problems once and for all.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
If you receive a financial offer of some sort over the next few days you must think long and hard about whether it is wise to accept. It may seem like an attractive offer but if it involves a long-term commitment it may not be in your best interests.
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
Mercury, planet of communication, turns retrograde in your sign this weekend, so don’t be surprised if others don’t really “get” what you are trying to say. The words you use and the words they hear, while one and the same, may not quite match up.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
It may appear to other people that you are completely lacking in self-doubt but just below that confident exterior you are in fact rather anxious about what life may be about to send your way. As usual you are worrying for no good reason.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
It might be wise not to express your opinions too forcefully now because there is every chance that what you believe today won’t be the same as what you believe in the future. What you think of as “facts” may not be as set in stone as you think.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
If a colleague tries to lay the blame for what’s gone wrong at your door you must reject that claim straight away. If you hesitate for even a second it could sow seeds of doubt in the minds of those who usually trust you to get it right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
As mind planet Mercury is about to begin one of its retrograde phases it’s likely that something you have always believed in will be called into question. Think about the matter by all means but don’t change your opinions yet. Ultimately, you may not have to.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
You may trust the people you are dealing with this weekend but you must still check the details and the small print before agreeing to any kind of deal. They could very easily have made a small mistake that could cost big money further down the line.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
If there is something you need to say to a loved one then say it today because once Mercury turns retrograde tomorrow it won’t be so easy to put your feelings into words. Also, if you say nothing they may take that to mean they have done something wrong.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
You don’t have to like a person to be able to work with them effectively. If you are smart you will hide your personal feelings this weekend and focus on the task at hand. It’s a task that will require a large number of people to work together.
