Your daily horoscope: July 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus in the money area of your chart means your financial situation should improve over the coming 12 months, but other influences warn you could lose much of what you gain by being too generous. Put your own needs first. And pay off those debts!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

An unexpected event could send you into a tailspin today, but there is no need to panic. What looks bad to begin with may even work in your favor by unsettling your rivals and making it easier for you to profit at their expense.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be a nice guy by nature but if someone rubs you the wrong way today you will rub them back twice as hard. Make sure they know that, while you might not talk tough like some people, you won’t allow yourself to be walked on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could find yourself on the receiving end of a change that no one saw coming. There is no point feeling sorry about it. All you can do is make the best of it and help those who, unlike you, can be overly sensitive to this kind of thing.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There could be a few fireworks on the work front today. Someone will go out of their way to provoke you, but if you are smart you will stay calm no matter what they say or do. The moment you get angry is the moment they win.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are among friends at the moment and have little to worry about but don’t take the situation for granted. If a colleague or relative is going through a rough patch make it your business to smooth things out for them. They’ll love you for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A clash of wills is likely today and it might be wise, on this occasion, to back down a bit. At the very least it will give you some breathing space so you can decide whether to make a fight of it or whether it’s not worth the effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing you possess is your reputation and you must not put it on the line to help people who’ve done something wrong. If a colleague has got themselves into a difficult situation then it’s up to them to get out of it again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid issues that do not directly concern you. The planets warn you could find yourself in a situation today where you have to choose between two sets of friends, and that could be very uncomfortable. Tell everyone you intend to stay neutral.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are always ready to take a risk but the danger now is that a small risk could have huge repercussions, so think before you act. Do you really need to put so much on the line? No you do not, so be cautious for a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There really is a pattern to your existence and if you focus intently on what’s been happening without letting your emotions get in the way you might get a glimpse of what that pattern looks like. It’s an image that will cheer you immensely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It does not matter how loud someone shouts, you can see by their body language they are not as confident as they like to make out. If you get the chance today, call their bluff. Maybe they won’t shout so loud in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This could be a chaotic sort of day, and relationships in particular will be up one minute and down the next. The good news is the situation is only short-term, so stay calm and don’t think no one loves you any more. Everyone loves Pisces!

