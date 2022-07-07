Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more you push yourself over the next six months the more you will enjoy the six months that come after that. The year ahead is very much a game of two halves, so give it your all now and let the universe reward you later on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may believe that a colleague is being less than honest with you but unless you have solid evidence to back up your suspicions you must keep quiet, at least for now. The planets warn that, on this occasion, your instincts could be a bit off centre.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

New doors will be opening for you very soon and with Mars now moving through your sign you won’t hesitate to start moving in exciting new directions. You need to remember though that you can only go through one door at a time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be wise to keep a low profile over the next 24 hours, especially if you have been somewhat outspoken of late. Knowing when to speak up and when to stay silent is not only a sign of maturity but also a pointer to future success.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may honestly believe that you can take on the world and win but that does not mean you can attack life head-on and not expect some kind of backlash. A little bit of caution now could save you a whole lot of trouble later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more friends try to draw you into their plans today the more you should keep your distance, not because there is anything wrong with those plans but because you have your own aims to think of and they must come first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing today is that you stay calm, even when everyone around you is running around panicking like it’s the end of the world. Use your Virgo powers of logic to see situations for what they are, not what others fear them to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your critics will be somewhat vocal today but there is no reason at all why you should take any notice of them. So long as you believe in what you are doing that belief will propel you to success no matter what others might say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to take everything you see and hear at face value. There are things going on behind the scenes that will change the dynamic of events between now and the weekend, so don’t commit yourself to any one viewpoint or course of action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need help and you know it but your pride is stopping you from admitting that fact. By the end of the day though it should be obvious that if you don’t get assistance soon it is going to cost you on various levels, including financial.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do you do what friends and colleagues tell you to do or do you follow your instincts and move in a new direction? Only you can make that decision but you must think it through carefully. Decisions made in haste will be bad decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing today, and tomorrow as well, is that you stick with what you know and trust and don’t change routines and methods simply because you are bored with them. You’ve built up a lot of momentum, so don’t lose it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to explain to other people why you have chosen to take a particular course of action the more confused they will get, so don’t waste your time on them. Do what you know to be right and let the world judge you by results.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com