HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mind planet Mercury links with Uranus, planet of genius, on your birthday, so if you give yourself permission to think the unthinkable you will come up with ideas that change your world, and the wider world too, very much for the better. Let your mind soar.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It might be wise to keep your thoughts to yourself today but almost certainly you won’t. You have plenty to say for yourself and you intend to make others listen whether they want to or not. Don’t be surprised if some people try to avoid you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry too much if someone you live or work with seems a bit detached at the moment. Most likely it’s because they are grappling with some serious issues and simply don’t have time to pay attention to what you are saying or doing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to keep in mind at all times today is that causes always lead to consequences. Even if it seems you have got away with something you should not have done your actions will catch up with you eventually. That’s the way the universe works.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Are you part of the problem or part of the solution? That is the question you should be asking yourself now, especially when deciding what career and creative goals to pursue. Will those goals, if realized, make the world a better place? Hopefully they will.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The line between fact and fiction is a bit hazy at the moment, so be careful when listening to advice from family and friends and don’t make decisions purely because they say it’s the right thing to do. What does your conscience tell you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a conscious effort to keep negative feelings at arm’s length today. There is always something you can do to put a smile on your face, so find what that something is and focus on it 100 per cent. Ultimately, it’s your choice to be happy or sad.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Career matters are under such good stars at the moment that you may be tempted to take a risk of some kind. Don’t. What seems like a good bet today could turn out to be the worst possible bet come the weekend, so play safe for the time being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that is of only minor importance is taking up an ever increasing slice of your time and energy and you need to sort it out. Start by informing loved ones that if they create an emotional mess then it’s up to them – not you – to clear it up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more a friend or colleague urges you to get involved in something you don’t know much about the more cautious you should be. Why are they being so pushy? What’s in it for them? There’s no reason to feel bad about being so suspicious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Put logic first today and do your best to avoid people who get emotional about anything and everything. Anyone can weep and wail and curse the world for being such a bad place, but it takes rational people, like you, to come up with workable solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There are so many people telling you so many different things that it’s getting a bit too much, so detach yourself from the chaos and confusion and find a quiet place where you can be on your own for a while. It will do you a world of good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are reading too much into events that are not nearly as significant as you think they are. Free your mind from surrounding influences and choose to focus only on what you think is of major importance. Let’s others worry themselves sick over nothing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com