Your daily horoscope: July 7

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A number of important and influential people will come into your life over the next 12 months and you must not waste the opportunities they bring with them. That big plan or project you have been working on so long? It’s time to let everyone know.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to let someone get away with a comment that is both untrue and offensive but ask yourself: is it really worth the effort? On this occasion it might be smart to just turn your back and walk away. Contempt works better than conflict.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter what it is you want from life you will find a way to get it. You may have to tread on a few toes and bruise a few egos, but that’s okay. Sometimes there really is no alternative than to get up close in someone’s face.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have no option but to go with the flow and do what others expect of you. Family members and work colleagues are very much in the driving seat at the moment and once you accept that fact you can find ways to make the journey more comfortable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Most people will do what you ask of them today, but one particular individual is sure to kick up a fuss. Do you kick back or do you ignore them and carry on without their input? Make it the latter. They’re really not worth the effort.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you get the chance to show what you can do on the work front you must take it, even if it means putting other plans on hold. Others may say you are making a spectacle of yourself but so what? It’s one of the things you do best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There must be no half measures in what you do today. Both at home and at work you must give 100 per cent, and then you must give a little more. If rivals and competitors have any sense at all they will stay out of your way!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It seems you are trying to please too many people and do too many things at once, and you should know it won’t work. Take time out today to identify your priorities, and then go for them with everything you’ve got. Ignore the rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may need to flex your muscles a bit and remind certain individuals that you are not the sort of person who can be easily intimidated. Even if someone has more power than you they can be made to back down. Give them the Scorpio stare!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you discover something interesting about a friend or colleague today you are strongly advised to keep it to yourself. It may be amusing for you but it could be hugely embarrassing for them. You don’t need to make them feel bad.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What other people think of what you are doing is of no importance. The world is overflowing with busybodies who think they know the answers to everything, but most of the time they actually know nothing, so why would you listen to them?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can easily change something about your life that has been annoying you for some time. If it’s a habit of some kind that you want to kick then the best way to get past it is to replace it with a habit of a more positive nature.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Life is too short to worry what other people may think of you, so ignore the mutterings and the nasty looks and get on and do what you know to be right. That does not mean it is right in a general sense, but it’s certainly right for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
