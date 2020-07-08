Your daily horoscope: July 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday means you will have lots of plans for the coming year, especially to do with your work or career. But don’t let those plans tie you down. Have an overall goal but approach each day with a great deal of flexibility.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may be easy to get annoyed with people whose attitude you find less than helpful today but stay calm because anger won’t change a thing. And if you do lose your temper it will most likely be you who ends up looking unreasonable.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you meet while on the move will intrigue you on a personal level and could be a useful contact on a professional level. Make sure you keep the personal and the professional well apart though. You’ve got enough complications in your life as it is.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t feel happy about what someone is asking you to do then feel free to say “No”. You may not want to let them down but if the alternative is letting yourself down then you may have no choice. Act on what your conscience tells you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem remarkably relaxed at the moment, and long may it continue, but there is one person who, whenever they make an appearance, puts you on edge. You can’t get away from them so you must learn how to deal with them. Above all, stay calm.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t push yourself or other people too hard over the next 24 hours. It won’t be long before you are having to rush here, there and everywhere whether you like it or not, so be kind to yourself while you are still the one in control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many bad things may be going on in the world you must always remember that most people are good. Focus on things that make you smile today and, if you get the chance, remind others that they have things to smile about as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make whatever efforts are necessary to get your message across today. Not everyone will want to hear what you have to say but that’s irrelevant – what you have to tell friends and family members is so important that they cannot afford not to hear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel at odds with what is taking place around you at the moment but it’s no big deal. In fact it may work in your favour if, as seems likely, most people are moving in the wrong direction. You may, after all, be the only one in step.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your feelings for someone are growing stronger and sooner or later you are going to have to let them know about it. But not yet. Today’s Mars-Mercury link warns your words may not come out the way you meant them to. Give it more time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste your time on stupid people and senseless arguments. For some reason almost everyone you meet wants to argue about something, but you’re not in the mood. You need peace and quiet now, so find a place where you can be on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may feel sorry for someone who is suffering but don’t get too caught up in their worries and woes or you could end up feeling worse than they do! Besides, while their plight may look bad to you, it may actually be doing them some good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens between now and the weekend will bring a great many challenges and you will need to be at your best physically, mentally and emotionally to cope with it all. So don’t waste your precious time and energy on trivial issues and trivial people.

