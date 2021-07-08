Your daily horoscope: July 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be aware of other people’s needs over the coming year but don’t allow yourself to get in a position where their needs become more important than your own. Charity begins at home, so make sure you get your share of the good things in life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

All things are possible if you want them enough, so stop feeling sorry for yourself that not everything has gone well for you of late and get your act together again as quickly as you can. Others are looking to you to take the lead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You should find it easier over the next few days to let others know how you feel. You may be secretive by nature but this is one of those occasions when you need to be honest about your emotional condition. Don’t be afraid to discuss your fears.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to turn down a social invitation today, most likely because you have a shed-load of work to get through, but you may regret it later on if you do. Make time in your busy schedule to meet up with close friends.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get to grips with your cashflow situation but you must do so in a measured way rather than just throw yourself at the first money-making opportunity that comes your way. There are a lot of conmen out there, so be careful.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are welcome signs that your life is back on track again and now you can start making plans for when the sun moves into your sign later in the month. Be confident, be courageous and, above all, be decisive. In other words, be your best self!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need time to be alone with your thoughts today then take it and don’t feel guilty that you have to do less for other people as a result. You’ve helped them so many times in the past, now they can help you by giving you some space.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Venus, your ruler, linked to changes planet Uranus today you won’t hesitate to throw off what is old and outdated so you can bring in new ideas and methods. Just be careful you don’t throw out something you may need again later in the year.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Act as if important people are watching your every move over the next 24 hours – because most likely they are. Wherever you go, whatever you do and whoever you deal with, make sure you act in a professional manner at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will feel a lot more confident and a lot more adventurous when the Sun moves in your favor again two weeks from now. Between now and then it might be a good idea to get to grips with your financial situation – unless you enjoy being broke!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You tend to be ruthlessly realistic about your ambitions but for some reason you have allowed a flight of fancy to take your mind in directions you are clearly not equipped to go. Get your head out of the clouds and your feet back on the ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to accept the fact that certain people are having a bigger say in your affairs than you want them to have. Instead of getting annoyed about it, try seeing things from their point of view – it’s an interesting perspective that could benefit you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sooner you get started on that huge backlog of jobs you’ve been staring at in dismay the sooner you will be able to cut a path through it and earn yourself some breathing space. The approaching new moon will boost both your energy and your enthusiasm.

