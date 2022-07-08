Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Today is not only your birthday but also the first day of the rest of your life, so set your sights high and don’t stop striving until you reach your goals. It’s time to stop talking about making a name for yourself and actually do it. Start now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t expect people you compete with to play fair – it isn’t going to happen – but that does not mean you are allowed to ignore the rules yourself. Stay on the moral high ground and trust the universe to protect you and reward you for your honesty.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will speak your mind today and what you say will offend some people. You won’t care in the slightest about that but you will need to keep an eye out for those who can’t take criticism and try to hit back at you in some way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be in one of your impulsive moods today and if you’re not careful you could find yourself in a situation that should have been avoided. Do things differently if you must but don’t lose sight of the fact that not everyone will approve.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter what dreams you had in the past, and no matter how many of them did or did not come true, it’s time for a new dream now. Don’t let anyone tell you it’s too late to change direction – time never runs out for those who believe.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you rarely have doubts about your own ability but something will happen today that forces you to question what you’ve been doing and how you’ve been doing it. It’s not a sign of weakness to admit you got it wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The path you must take is clearly mapped out before you, so what are you waiting for? Most likely you want a sign from loved ones that they approve of your aims but you don’t need it – it’s your life and their views don’t matter that much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What occurs over the next few days could be of huge importance career-wise, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to seize the initiative if you think that by doing so you can improve your professional standing. This is no time for timidity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have big plans, in fact they may be huge, but are they realistic? That is the question you most need to ask yourself today and if the answer is “no” then you must do something about it. It’s good to dream but fantasies are best avoided.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A final decision has to be made regarding a money or business matter, so give it your full attention and don’t be swayed by people who say you must err on the side of caution. Whatever your decision may be you must believe in it 100 per cent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s possible, even likely, that you will find yourself at loggerheads with someone you usually get along with today but in the greater scheme of things it’s no big deal, so don’t let it destroy your friendship. You’ve still got a great deal in common.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t work harder and longer today just because you think it is expected of you. Because you are so good at what you do employers tend to believe you can do more than your colleagues, and maybe you can, but that doesn’t mean you have to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone gets out of line today, maybe by doing something they know they should not, you must come down on them hard. You may be a nice guy by nature but there are times when you have to get tough and this is one of them.

