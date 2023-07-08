Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to get serious about turning those vague ideas that have been bouncing around inside your head for so long into concrete realities. The message of your birthday chart is that the thinking phase is well and truly over – now you either do or you decline.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t ignore the warning signals that tell you to steer clear of issues that do not concern you. If other people want to fight over matters that mean little in the greater scheme of things that’s up to them but why would you want to join in?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A work-related issue that has been worrying you for some time doesn’t seem so important now and that’s a good thing. If you make a point of focusing on activities that bring a smile to your face this could be a thoroughly enjoyable weekend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As one of the zodiac’s more flexible signs you know how to think “outside the box” and as your ruler Mercury is strong this weekend you will find it easy to understand why certain people act in questionable ways. That doesn’t mean they are right though.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you cannot afford to take anything at face value. Do a little digging and find out what is really going on, especially where family relationships are concerned. You may be surprised by what you discover.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste your time aiming for perfection because you will never reach it. Instead, aim to be the best at what you do and, once you have reached the No. 1 position, work hard to stay there. Make excellence your goal each and every minute.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Neptune, planet of imagination, this weekend, and some of the ideas you come up with will be touched by genius. However, as Neptune is currently moving retrograde, other ideas could be foolish in the extreme, so be careful!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have so much to look forward to, so why are you still pessimistic about your chances? Maybe it’s because you have been listening too much to what other people tell you and not enough to your own inner voice. That needs to change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Since when have you cared what other people think about you? So why is it suddenly such a big issue now? Whatever the reason you need to get past it and get back to caring only about your own thoughts and actions. Be selfishly sensible this weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Focus on practical matters this weekend. Don’t get lost in a fog of abstract ideas. The planets indicate that everything is going according to plan and all you need do is keep on moving along your current path. Why make life difficult for yourself?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With both the sun and Mercury moving through your opposite sign it will pay you to listen to what friends and family members have to say. You don’t have to agree with every word but you do need to appreciate they know some things that you do not.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you explore new ideas and possibilities this weekend the more you will realize that you have been operating well below your potential level in recent months. Stop looking for reasons not to act and start making things happen again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not see eye-to-eye with a colleague but you can still be friends and you can still work together as part of a team. Tension can sometimes be creative and your differences are not so wide that you cannot find compromise solutions.

