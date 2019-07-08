Your daily horoscope: July 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
A Mars-Mercury link on your birthday this year will sharpen your thought processes and also your tongue, which could lead to some interesting conversations! Try to approach life in a more light-hearted manner. Above all, use your way with words wisely.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
You are entitled to your viewpoint but you are not entitled to demand that other people agree with you. Today’s Mars-Mercury link will give you some pretty strong opinions – and you will get some pretty strong opinions thrown back at you!
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
This is an excellent day for negotiations of all kinds, and if you insist on getting a good deal it’s unlikely that others will want to deny you. They can see that you are serious and don’t want to risk you walking away.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
Life is good and getting better by the day, the hour and even the minute. However, Mercury, your ruler, is going through one of its retrograde phases, so you may not see straight as far as money matters are concerned – and that could be costly.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
Both in your personal life and at work you are full of energy at the moment, and that’s great, but you need to focus that energy on activities that will be of benefit to you personally. A little bit of thought will go a long way.
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
You must not – repeat, not – cut corners or bend rules today. If you do, you are sure to be found out and the consequences won’t be to your liking. Doing things by the book may be boring but, for the time being, boring is good.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
You may not be the type to care what others think of you but with your ruling planet Mercury overshadowed by Mars today, you may be rather touchy about your reputation. Pretend you don’t hear criticism – and certainly don’t react to it.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
Not everyone will approve of your aims and objectives over the next seven days, but don’t let that stop you. Even if powerful people oppose you at work, the omens are still good if you believe in yourself and what you are doing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
Nothing is beyond you now, not a single thing. Do you believe that? You should, because it’s true, and if you exert yourself over the next few days what you accomplish will seem little short of miraculous. For you Scorpio, there are no limits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
You may be finding it hard to keep certain feelings under wraps, but you know if you admit to them you could face trouble from several directions at once. You need to find something uncontroversial to occupy your mind, and your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
You may be inclined to say something less than complimentary to someone you feel has let you down but while communications planet Mercury is moving against you that probably isn’t a good idea. Keep your opinions to yourself, at least for now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
The planets indicate that you need to approach what you are working on in a more sensible way. That means, at the very least, that you need to delegate more. You may be best at what you do, but you cannot possibly do it all.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
With Mars moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you must find a creative outlet for all that pent-up energy. And make sure it’s a positive outlet. If you start competing with someone, even for fun, the situation could quickly spiral out of control.
