Your daily horoscope: July 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart will figure strongly over the coming year and there may be times when your affections are pulled in very different directions. Which relationship is likely to be best for your long-term happiness? That’s the one you should commit to.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is a danger that you might overreact to something you see or hear and give your enemies an excuse to come down hard on you. You may be justified in getting angry, but look at the wider picture. Now is not the time to go on the warpath.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have everything you need to make a success of your life. You have a goal, you have a plan, and you have motivation. So why are you still stuck at the starting line? Get your act together Taurus. Get going and then keep going until the end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A number of small but important changes will have to be made by you over the next few days, and they will add up to a fairly big change overall. Be positive about what you are doing. Listen to your conscience, then act quickly and decisively.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to daydream about where you would like to be in your life a few years from now, but at some point you will have to stop dreaming and start acting. The more you keep putting off those first few steps the harder it will be to get started.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets warn you must not change things for the sake of it. You may be unhappy with the way things are at the moment but if you are going to improve your life in the long-term it must be through careful planning and deliberate action.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Like it or not it looks like you will need to ask for assistance from loved ones and friends. If you struggle on alone for much longer you could end up so far down the hole you’ve been digging that no one can help you out of it again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend or work colleague may have been acting strangely of late but you don’t have to get all suspicious about it. Yes, it’s likely they have something to hide, but that something probably isn’t too important – chances are it’s just an embarrassment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is only one thing you can be sure of now and that is you cannot be sure of anything. Once you recognize that you are flying blind you won’t worry so much about your final destination. Wherever you land you’ll find ways to adapt and prosper.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you made some kind of promise recently then you must make sure you are in a position to deliver. If you have to let a friend or family member down today it won’t do your reputation much good. People need to be able to depend on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be too hard on yourself if something you attempt goes wrong today. No one expects you to get it right every single time, so why should you expect it of yourself? Keep your standards high but don’t forget that you are human like everyone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more others pat you on the back and tell you what a wonderful person you are the more suspicious you will be. Why are they being so nice to you? What’s in it for them? Have you not considered they may just like and admire you?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not think highly of a certain individual but what they have to tell you today could be very serious indeed, so listen and learn. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day and chances are on this rare occasion they could be right too.

