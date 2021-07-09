Your daily horoscope: July 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to convince yourself that there is nothing you cannot do with your life, because once your mind believes it your feelings will come into line and the result will be a burst of energy and enthusiasm that makes excellence not just possible but probable.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone will try to stop you moving in the direction you most want to go. It’s unlikely they will be able to delay you for long but you can set the scene by letting them know you’re in a fighting mood and won’t be taking prisoners.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Wherever you go and whatever you do today and over the weekend the cosmic powers that be will smile on you. That does not, however, mean you can afford to take silly chances. If you put yourself in dangerous situations the results may not be pretty.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will enjoy being the one who stands out from the crowd today. The fact that the whole wide world seems to be moving in one direction will inspire you to move in the opposite direction. And who knows, it could be you who’s got it right.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment that it would be a crime not to do something huge with it. Make plans today, then unleash your creativity over the weekend. It’s still very much your time of year Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You want to be nice to certain people but the way they have been behaving of late makes it difficult. Maybe you need to accept the fact that some individuals will never reach the high expectations you have of them. They’re just not equipped for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have dealt with whatever life has thrown at you in recent weeks and in doing so have earned the right to do things that you enjoy. Find a group of people whose interests most closely match your own and motivate each other to do something great.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t find it hard to be assertive today but you may get to the point where others believe you are being pushy for no good reason. Stand back from what you are doing, see yourself the way others see you, then make a few necessary changes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You appear to be in one of your devil-may-care moods at the moment and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. If possible though put off doing anything risky until the weekend when, for you at least, it will be a case of anything goes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your critics may say that you are aiming too high and taking on tasks you cannot possibly complete but don’t listen to them. The day you lower your sights to their level is the day you might as well give up. Make sure that day never comes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Few people will dare stand in your way today and over the weekend, and those who do won’t be standing for long! You need to recognize though that if your actions seem unnecessarily reckless the powers that be could make things tough for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will get through so much work over the next few days that others may start asking where you get your excess energy from! There’s no big secret. You are merely determined to clear the decks before tackling the next big challenge that comes along.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t lack for ideas or self-belief, but you may be short in the common sense department today, at least for an hour or two. Listen to a friend if they tell you to tone down your expectations a bit. They can see the pitfalls ahead.

