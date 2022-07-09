Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday this year means you must trust your own instincts rather than what the so-called “experts” choose to tell you. Under no circumstances allow the doubters and cynics to browbeat you into abandoning your ambitions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more confusion swirls around you this weekend the more opportunities there will be to convince people in positions of power you know how to ignore distractions and reach the goals they have set for you. Show them you’ve got what it takes.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in Cancer linked to Uranus in your sign this weekend means you won’t let little things like “the rules” get in your way. You are in one of those must-win moods when you will do almost anything to get where you most want to go.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Ignore what other people are doing and follow your own course over the next 48 hours. It’s unlikely you will be praised for it but you won’t care in the slightest about that – the only thing that matters is that you beat your rivals to the finishing line.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to accept that certain things have changed and won’t be changing back again any time soon. You may be cautious by nature but you have a keen eye for seeing which way the wind is blowing, and the determination to move with it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be wary of partners and colleagues who go out of their way to tell you how wonderful you are. There is every possibility that their gushing praise is designed to lull you into a false sense of security, and you can be a sucker for flattery at times!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The influence of changes planet Uranus in your fellow earth sign of Taurus makes this a great time to get involved in some kind of social or political movement, one that can make the world a better place. Don’t get over-zealous about it though.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The planets suggest that someone you work or do business with has been taking liberties and you must do something about it straight away. Terminating your relationship now may cost you a bit in the short-term but over time it will pay off.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A task that is too complicated for you to tackle on your own won’t be such a challenge if you get help from people who know what they are doing. There is no shame in admitting that you don’t know it all – you still know more than most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are no stranger to taking risks and this weekend’s sun-Uranus link will tempt you to push your luck a bit, but make sure it is only a bit. You may trust your own abilities but will others trust you if their interests are on the line?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are so many new directions you can move in this weekend that you may have trouble making up your mind. What does your inner voice tell you? Listen to your instincts before you listen to other people. You know yourself better than they do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your ability to persuade friends and colleagues to see things your way will be heightened by this weekend’s link between the sun and your ruler Uranus. Don’t take advantage of it though – only get them to do things you know they’ll feel good about.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not know someone as well as you think you do and their actions over the next 48 hours could come as a shock. It’s probably no big deal but next time don’t be so eager to believe they look at the world the same way as you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com