Your daily horoscope: July 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
The most important thing over the coming 12 months is that you are clear in your own mind what is worth fighting for and what needs to be ignored. You only have so much time and so much energy to give, so be smart and give wisely.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
You may not be able to solve the ills of the world, but you can certainly be of assistance. The message of the stars for you today Aries is that you need to get out and about and help those who don’t share your confidence levels.
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
You still have time to finish a task that should have been completed quite a while ago, but you must get on with it right now and you must not stop until it is done. And don’t just race through it – make it the best job you’ve ever done.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
Work of one sort or another is a dominant theme in your life at the moment but as a Gemini you enjoy the social side of life too, so make time for parties and other events that bring together a lot of different people all in one place.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
Today’s sun-Saturn link could push you to the limits patience-wise but if you are smart you will resist the urge to get annoyed with someone who simply does not share your levels of commitment or creativity. Not everyone can be you Cancer!
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
Tell a friend or family member what they want to hear today, even if you don’t believe a single word of it. The fact is you don’t have time to explain to them why their opinions are wrong – you have more important things to get finished.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
You would be wise to question what you are told by someone in a position of authority, because if it turns out not to be true it is you who will have to take the blame, and foot the bill. Power and common sense are not the same things.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
Make your own value judgements today. If you let other people decide for you what is right and what is wrong they will almost certainly do so to suit their own interests. Only you know what matters to you personally, so don’t give your authority away.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
Don’t worry too much if you say or do something silly today. You may not be the sort who can easily shrug off making a fool of yourself but the planets indicate no one will think any the less of you. You’re allowed to be human.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
You may think you are in just the right place at just the right time to take advantage of a financial opportunity, and maybe you are, but be careful. Today’s sun-Saturn link warns you could lose more than you gain if you fail to plan properly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
By all means think big but also remember that while Saturn is moving through your sign you cannot afford to take too much for granted. Friends and work colleagues may urge you to “go for it” today but what is “it” and do you really need it?
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
Just because other people know you need assistance does not mean they will supply it without first being asked. On the work front especially you need to let colleagues know that you could do with a helping hand. Be generous with your thanks when you get it.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
You may not think much of someone on a personal level, but the fact is they deserve respect on a professional level, and it will reflect badly on you if you fail to accept that and act on it. Remember, you salute the uniform, not the man.
Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com