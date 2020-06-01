Your daily horoscope: June 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you have allowed the way you think to become a bit too fixed, a bit too rigid. So much more will be possible once you make an effort to understand other people’s viewpoints. Open up to new possibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As usual you won’t be slow to express an opinion, especially about events you think should have been dealt with in a different manner, but don’t expect others to listen to you. They have their own ways of dealing with reality, and you need to accept that.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be selfish by nature but you do need to look out for your interests. The planets warn that someone you work or do business with could be tempted to cheat you so as to gain themselves an advantage. You must not let that happen.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign endows you not only with self-belief, but also the mental skills you will need to succeed. All those big ideas zooming around inside your skull need to be tamed and ranked so you can begin turning the best of them into realities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you are more likely to react to events rather than to instigate them, but that’s okay. Let other people set the agenda over the next few days, while you follow on safely at a distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Stop daydreaming about what you want to do with your life and start making it happen. The planets indicate there is every chance that your dreams can and will become realities, but the first few moves at least must come from you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone else’s success will inspire you to believe that you too can make something of your talents. To put it bluntly, if they can get to the top of their chosen field of endeavor then so can you. Are you ready for the big time? You’ve always been ready.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been far too predictable of late, so make an effort to do something that takes even those who know you well by surprise. Whatever it is, make it fun – because the one thing in life worse than being too predictable is being too serious.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best things in life are free. True or false? You will discover the answer to that question over the next few days, but even if you have to pay for what you receive it will undoubtedly be worth it. And love, as always, is cheap at any price.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Tensions in one-to-one relationships are likely to build the closer you get to Friday’s eclipse in your sign, so promise yourself now that you will stay calm and not take anything too seriously. Don’t take yourself too seriously either – that always helps.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

An unexpected event is likely to knock you out of your stride as the new week begins and how quickly you manage to adapt to the situation will determine whether you interpret the event as “good” or “bad”. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No challenge will be too much for you over the next few days, and if you can get friends and colleagues to work with you the results could be spectacular. You are in no mood to withdraw from the world – not when you have the chance to change it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not often you show your tough side but what happens today could leave you no choice but to come down hard on someone who is taking liberties. They have been getting away with too much for too long, so draw a line and don’t let them cross it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com