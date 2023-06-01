Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to be careful this year when dealing with people in positions of power. If they struggle with challenges that come easy to you they may start worrying that you could one day replace them. Maybe you will, but play down your ambitions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you are required to work on today may be tedious but if you make a good job of it the powers that be will see to it that you get something better next time. Give it your best shot and don’t be surprised if you actually enjoy it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may take less of an effort keeping things as they are rather than trying out new methods but the planets indicate that it’s time for a change. Try to be more dynamic today, especially on the work front where you really should be leading the way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars today is that you need to stick up for yourself both at home and at work, because no one else will. The more others make life difficult for you the more you must fight back. It’s the only way they’ll get the message.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be cautious about putting your thoughts into words today because if what you say cannot be proven then your rivals won’t miss the chance to make life tough for you. Do you have to speak up? If not, keep your musings to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to let go of something you have become attached to but if that’s the case you should do so willingly and not make a fuss about it. The planets indicate that something even better will be along soon to fill the gap in your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Go with the flow over the next 24 hours and don’t worry if you seem to be heading in the opposite direction to what you expected. Wherever you end up it is guaranteed to be 10 times better than where you are now, so why worry?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Saturn in the work area of your chart means you won’t have much enthusiasm for what you’ve been tasked to do but you won’t have much choice in the matter. Get on with it without complaint and let others see what a true professional you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s possible that you will clash with someone in a position of authority today and if that happens you must not back down. This is one of those occasions when no matter how much might they have on their side your sense of right will triumph.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t mind a bit of noise and confusion but there is so much of it now that you are getting a headache. Find yourself a quiet place away from the chaos of everyday life where you can get your thoughts together – then jump back into the fray.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t rush into a new undertaking so fast that you risk making a costly mistake. If you take your time and make sure there are solid foundations in place then even if you encounter trouble later on you should be able to negotiate your way through it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn that a colleague is jealous of your success and may try to make life difficult for you between now and the weekend. Now you know that you can take defensive action and make sure you don’t hand them an opportunity to hurt you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be frustrating that your to-do list never seems to get any smaller but Saturn’s presence in your sign means you must expect to be tested. Just make sure that what you are working on is for your own benefit and not other people’s.

