Your daily horoscope: June 1, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more of an effort you make to tune in to the needs and desires of other people this year the more you will be able to help them – and the more you will appreciate just how blessed you are to be born under such a beneficial star.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a social invitation comes your way at the very last minute this weekend you should drop what you are doing and accept it. Not only will you have a huge amount of fun but you will meet someone who can give your career a much-needed boost.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know that you need to get serious about your cashflow situation but you also know that you need to improve a step at a time rather than take a one-off risk that could go wrong. What starts as a trickle will turn into a flood.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With so much cosmic activity taking place in your sign there are obviously some really good things waiting up ahead for you. You will enjoy them more though if you encourage loved ones to come along on the journey. Tell them they cannot afford to be timid.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to spend some time with your thoughts over the next 48 hours that’s fine. Don’t hide yourself away completely but don’t think you have to make yourself available to friends and loved ones every moment just because they expect it of you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be set in your ways but when you see the need for change you don’t hang about and that is the situation you will find yourself in this weekend. Don’t try to force others to go along with you though – this change is for you alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Act as if important people are watching your every move this weekend, because they most likely are. Not only are they watching but they will be marking how you perform on a score card that pits you against your rivals. There can only be one winner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury’s move into the most open and outgoing area of your chart will encourage you to feel more confident about what you are doing. You will also find that most of the things you have been worrying about are no longer worth the time and the effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not be the sort to get lost in daydreams but your imagination has taken you on a bit of a ride of late. You need to bring your thoughts down to earth again and make sure that what you are planning is within the realms of reason.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Get used to the idea of partners and colleagues having more of a say in your affairs than you might like. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you have no choice now but to let them call the shots – but at least they will be good shots.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your ‘To-Do’ lists seems to grow a little higher every day and there will be times this weekend when getting on top of it all feels like a losing battle. Keep at it though because you will notice a positive difference early in the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

All things are possible for you now, so banish all thoughts of failure from your mind and act as if you cannot lose – because you can’t! There is magic in the air and you only have to put a name to your dreams to see them start coming true.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel it necessary to let loved ones know about your deepest feelings then now is the time to open up and say it out loud. You have kept those feelings bottled up inside you far too long – now you can and must let them out.

