Your daily horoscope: June 1

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t hang back in the shadows and let other people take the applause over the coming year. This will be a time of great opportunity for you and it’s only right that you should be the one to benefit from all those creative ideas flooding through your mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is a great time to actually get started on a project you have been thinking about these past six months or so. Don’t worry that you lack experience and may not know how to go about it, because on a deeper level it’s already a part of you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be one of the more logically-minded members of the zodiac but you have flashes of inspiration like everyone else and what comes into your mind today will encourage you to act in ways that may not seem natural – but will be extremely profitable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take charge on the home front and make sure everyone does what they are supposed to do. You may have to crack the whip if others start to slack but try to persuade them first that it’s for their own good to make more of an effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whatever it is you dream of doing, now is the time to stop dreaming and start doing. The cosmic powers that be are about to hand you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a name for yourself. Make it a name you can be proud of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The task in front of you may look daunting but you’ve faced bigger challenges than this and come out ahead of the game, so be brave and get to it. If possible, get others to help you carry the load. Maybe it’s time to call in a few favours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you had a bust-up with a while ago will want to apologize and heal the rift today and you must be big enough to accept it. There is no point holding a grudge, especially with someone who could be more of a friend than an enemy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of your insights will be inspired over the next 24 hours and others will look at you in awe as you come up with ideas they could never imagine. This is potentially a creative phase for Librans who are not afraid to think the unthinkable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be secretive by nature but over the next few days it will pay you to be more open and honest with people about what you are up to. Not all people, of course, but certainly those who are more likely to understand your needs and motivations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you search for answers the more they seem to move away from you, so take the hint and stop pushing so hard. The planets indicate that if you can be more relaxed, both in mind and in body, those answers will come when the time is right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may have your suspicions about what someone is up to but don’t voice them just yet. Give it a few more days and use that time to watch carefully what they are doing. Only make your move when you are 100 per cent sure you are right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Ideas will flow into your mind at lightning speed today and although you have a bigger brain than most it’s unlikely you will be able to hold them all in your head at the same time. So make a note of them as and when they arrive.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to cut through all the confusion and get to the heart of a problem that has been causing you more than a few sleepless nights. First, though, you must promise yourself that you won’t ignore evidence that does not fit your preconceived beliefs.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

