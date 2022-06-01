Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Major upheavals are likely over the coming 12 months but the good news is you are well placed to benefit from them. It may seem unfair but other people’s failures will inevitably result in new opportunities for you. That’s the way the world works.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What occurs next will cause you to question the assumptions you have made about someone in your social circle. You will have to admit, if only to yourself, that you misjudged them badly. Next time, don’t be so quick to jump to conclusions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The current cosmic picture means you are going to have to make a decision regarding the direction your life is moving. Do you carry on as you are? Or do you make adjustments that will take you down a new path? Listen to your inner voice first.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There may be a fair bit of confusion in your life at the moment but if you stay calm and refuse to take what others say and do seriously you will come through unscathed. The most important thing is that you continue to believe in yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not want to negotiate with someone you don’t much respect but if you find yourself in that position today you must paint a smile on your face and get on with it. What’s at stake is too important to let personality clashes get in the way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is a ruthless side to the Leo nature which will show itself over the next 24 hours. When dealing with people who clearly don’t care about your needs you not only have the right but also the obligation to put your own interests first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are spending too much time and too much energy on things that are of no importance. What those things are will be easier to identify when Mercury ends its retrograde phase on Friday. Between now and then try to relax more, you’ve earned it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Having made a decision you will refuse to go back on it no matter how much others plead with you to do so. You are in one of those moods when you are convinced you are right, even if the rest of the world thinks you are wrong!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try to focus on what you have in common with a colleague today. It may be that some of your ideas and methods differ greatly but if you are smart you can still find ways to work alongside them, which will benefit both of you greatly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

According to the planets you have reached a point where you can no longer deny that you took a wrong turning. Look back at the path you chose to go down and work out where you took that first wrong step. Then go back and take a better one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make a special effort to be nice to someone you work with today. You may be annoyed that they made a silly mistake but they are no less human than you are and you’ve made a few mistakes down the years too. Be both forgiving and humble.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

At some point over the next few days you will have to choose between spending more time on work and more time with loved ones. On this occasion the planets are clear: you must put your family first. Without their support nothing else really matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A few harsh words will fly back and forth today but you must take none of it too seriously. The planets suggest that what is said now will soon be forgotten, so why make a big deal of it? There’s no need to be overly sensitive.

