Your daily horoscope: June 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will set out to do something completely different with your life over the coming year. As far as you are concerned you have been a bit too predictable for a bit too long and now you want remind the world that Gemini should never be taken for granted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you push yourself a little bit harder than you were planning to this weekend your efforts could pay off in a big way. That applies to your private life as well as your work. Put yourself out for loved ones and they will love you all the more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

In one area you will gain a lot today but in another area you will lose about the same amount. But the area in which you gain is much more important than the area in which you lose, so overall you will be on the winning side.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Resist the urge to argue with someone who is being controversial for the fun of it. As a rule you enjoy a good debate but on this occasion it’s not worth the effort. Save your persuasive skills for situations, and people, that matter.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to let someone’s negative comments get you down this weekend. It’s true that you’re not perfect but so what? You’ve made a few mistakes, just like everyone else, but unlike some people you could name you have learnt from them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You should know by now that a certain person delights in saying things that get a reaction. You should also know that if you rise to the bait the situation could spin out of control, so close your ears to them and refuse to get involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have faith in your own abilities but it seems that a colleague is yet to be convinced that you can be trusted with a project of some importance. Expect to be tested this weekend. Stay calm and you will soon win them round.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is inevitable that some of your opinions will upset those of a delicate disposition, but that is not a good enough reason to tone them down. The truth is the truth and you have a duty, as well as a right, to call it as you see it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Money matters are under challenging stars at the moment and if you must splash the cash make sure you get good value for what you buy. Better still, wait to see what Monday’s new moon brings your way. You may not have to splash out after all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have never been good at taking orders and have no intention of changing your ways now. Someone who thinks they can tell you to do this and do that will be on the receiving end of some telling themselves – and the language won’t be pretty!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means enjoy the good things in life but in doing so try not to deny another person the things that they enjoy. You actually have plenty in common and if you highlight those areas you may find that sharing good things doubles their pleasure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

By all means act tough this weekend. Give others the impression that if they mess with you they will regret it. They will get the message and rethink what they were planning to do. People are rarely as brave as they first make out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What a friend tells you today may sound confusing but you are advised to listen and work out what it is they are trying to say. If you let their words go in one ear and come out the other you could miss out on something good.

