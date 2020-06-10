Your daily horoscope: June 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your big brain to work out the best course of action for yourself this year. Yes, of course, you can and you should listen to advice from people you trust but ultimately you need to put your faith in your own inner voice. It speaks softly, so listen carefully.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your mind seems to be conjuring up all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas at the moment, many of which have been lurking in your subconscious for ages. Let them bubble to the surface today, but try not to take them, or yourself, too seriously.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Money matters are still under pretty good stars, so if you come up with any insights into how you could make some extra cash you are advised to take them seriously. With luck you could end the week a lot richer than you started!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everything should run according to plan for you today, but not everyone is having such an easy time at the moment, so keep an eye on friends and family members and don’t be afraid to step in to help them if you think they might need it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why worry about things you cannot control? Over the course of the next few days the planets will find ways to remind you that the best way to deal with events is not to oppose them but to adapt. Always look for the intelligent solution.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be so suspicious of people who praise you. Yes, some of them may be pursuing their own selfish interests but what can they actually do to hurt you? And what makes you think they want to? Lighten up Leo, and enjoy the adulation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone in a position of authority obviously has a high opinion of you, and that opinion could rise even higher today if you work out what it is they require of you and deliver it on time, within budget and to the best of your considerable abilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have been thinking about venturing a little further afield than usual then now is the time to start making concrete plans. You may or may not be able to get up and go just yet but you can get yourself ready for a sprint start!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you commit to a plan or project 100 per cent, or do you give up on it and focus on something simpler? Only you can decide but don’t make that decision on the basis of making things easier for yourself. Why not challenge yourself instead?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is something you need to discuss with a friend, and that discussiconon needs to start today. The longer you tiptoe around the issue the harder it will be to bring it up later on. Let them know what’s bothering you and work together to resolve it.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Routine matters should go well for you today, and if you focus on getting the little things right then the big things should take care of themselves. People in positions of power will admire the calm and efficient way you go about your business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be intellectual by nature but you can be affectionate when the mood takes you and it may well take you today. With both the sun and Venus highlighting affairs of the heart this is the ideal time to tell someone you love them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an effort to put other people’s needs ahead of your own over the next few days you will do a lot of good in the world. You will benefit too, in that every time you bring a smile to someone’s face it makes you feel good.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com