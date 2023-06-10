Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What’s missing from your life? What’s the one thing you could possess that would make you a happier person? Give it some thought and, when you’ve decided what it is, go after it with every ounce of energy at your disposal over the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A negative idea has become stuck in your mind and you can’t seem to shift it. Fortunately, what happens on the career front this weekend will grab your attention and encourage you to take advantage of new opportunities. That negative idea will soon disappear.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be a lot of rumours flying about this weekend and you must ignore each and every one of them. Why waste your time on what other people may or may not be doing when it is what you choose to do that matters the most?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into your sign this weekend and almost immediately your mood will lighten and life will be fun again. If you keep telling yourself there is nothing to worry about then your belief will make it a fact.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Trust what your instincts tell you rather than what other people tell you. The more a friend or work colleague says they have an idea that could make you both a lot of money the more determined you must be to keep your cash in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confident approach to life will work wonders over the next 48 hours. In fact, if you have a specific goal in mind there is every reason to believe you will reach it with hardly any effort at all. Self-belief is your most valuable trait.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your enthusiasm for a new plan or project will take you a long way this weekend and should start paying dividends almost immediately. The only danger is you could let people who don’t know what they are talking about point you in the wrong direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be times this weekend when it seems as if someone in a position of authority has got it in for you, but is that true or is it your imagination playing tricks on you? Almost certainly it’s the latter, so don’t take life too seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are prepared for travel and social plans to be disrupted this weekend then it won’t be as frustrating as if you had expected everything to run smoothly and according to schedule. What’s the hurry? You’ll get where you need to be eventually.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Think once, think twice and then think again before making any kind of financial decision. As Pluto moves back into the money area of your chart you may be tempted to push ahead with a plan that could prove costly if it goes wrong – so don’t!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A direct approach to both personal and professional issues will work best this weekend. Not everyone will be happy with your imperious behaviour but someone has to lead and if others cannot be bothered to step up then that someone has to be you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to think again about an ambition that no longer seems as attractive as it used to be. There may come a time in the future when it inspires you again but for the time being you would be smart to focus on more achievable aims.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you do this weekend won’t go down well with family and friends but that’s too bad because you are determined to make far-reaching changes and cannot allow their doubts to hold you back. Trust yourself to make the right call, and you will.

