Your daily horoscope: June 10, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life will move at such a frantic pace over the coming year that if you don’t slow down occasionally you could burn yourself out physically, mentally and maybe emotionally too. Insist on taking regular breaks so you stay sharp the rest of the time.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stop tormenting yourself with silly fantasies about what could go wrong and act as if every task you turn your hand to over the next few days is destined to succeed – because it is. Live in the moment and love every moment as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you feel the need to get away from the faces and places you see every day then stop daydreaming about it and make it happen. No one can deny you have earned the right to have some fun, and no one will try to stop you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may come across as cool, calm and collected but on the inside your emotions are raging and what occurs today could bring some of your more negative feelings to the surface. That’s good. It’s not healthy to keep them bottled up.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Self-belief is of the utmost importance now. With it there will be precious little you cannot do. Without it you will drift this way and that without knowing what you are aiming for. Be positive. Change your thinking and you change your world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As one of the fixed signs of the zodiac you tend not to like upheavals but there are so many things going on in your world now that changes are inevitable. In the long-term you will profit from these changes, so don’t fight them too hard.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that what does not destroy you makes you stronger but that does not mean you should go looking for dragons to slay. You will get more from life today if you take events as they come and steer clear of challenging situations.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be times this week when you wish you were doing something more exciting with your life. Which raises the question: why aren’t you? The sun in Gemini makes it easy for you to get away for a while, so take off and have fun!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Quiet your mind and let your inner voice – that part of you that knows all the answers – come through and guide you in the right direction. You don’t have to follow what it tells you to the letter but you do have to be open to new ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not enough just to know which way the wind is blowing, you have got to manoeuvre yourself into a position where the wind is at your back so it can carry you along. Will it take you in the right direction? Yes, because there is no wrong direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful what you say today, and be careful how you choose to say it too. You have a tendency to be rather abrupt when dealing with people whose minds don’t move as quickly as your own and they won’t take kindly to your sergeant-major act.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The harder you try to pretend that certain problems do not exist the more they will keeping popping up to remind you that they do. The only way to break out of this negative cycle is to confront them head on. That means now, not later!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anyone who tries to restrict your freedom to think and act must be told in no uncertain terms that you intend to say and do what you feel is right even if they do not agree with you. Their feelings must never be allowed to outrank your rights.

